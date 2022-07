The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thanks for all you do in our beautiful town! Lately, the park at the Clifton Ave public school has been frequently locked in the afternoon hours. That has been very disappointing to my children who enjoy using the playground. I see that there are tents set up and the school is using the park for classes. Is there any way to make the playground accessible to everyone?

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO