Former Texas A&M Lineman awarded Kenyon Green Day in Humble

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
