Humble, TX

Former Texas A&M Lineman awarded Kenyon Green Day in Humble

By Nicole Griffith
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) . On Wednesday Humble Mayor Norman Funderburk...

www.kbtx.com

Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Aggieland Scuba’s new mermaid classes makes a splash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new concept for becoming a strong swimmer is open in town and they’re ready to make a splash. “This is something that’s up and coming, it’s getting really popular,” Nathan Blanchard, the owner of Aggieland Scuba, said. While basic swimming skills...
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD graduates awarded Hispanic Forum scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Bryan ISD graduates were awarded scholarships last weekend at the Hispanic Forums’ 24th Annual Scholarship Gala. In total 60 students in both Bryan and College Station received more than $140,000 in scholarship money.
BRYAN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family confused, faces almost $6,000 water bill

HOUSTON - A Houston family is desperate for answers after they received a nearly $6,000 water bill. "I’m scared," said Maria Lucio. Maria and her family have lived in the same Southeast Houston home for decades. They say they have never received a water bill even close to $6,000.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The Houston Riot of 1917

The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Makarova, Reed Earn NCAA Woman of the Year Nominations

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate student-athletes Tatiana Makarova and Jaevin Reed each garnered nominations for the 32nd edition of the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award, the organization announced Thursday. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX in 2022, the NCAA Woman of the Year...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KXAN

Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX

Community Policy