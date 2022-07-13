Former Texas A&M Lineman awarded Kenyon Green Day in Humble

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO