Chapmanville, WV

Man faces copius number of charges related to drug distribution

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces several charges in relation to distribution of substances following a Wednesday arrest.

According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed in Chapmanville on Wednesday in reference to drug dealing.

The warrant was executed by Corporal Crum, along with several other deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, and resulted in the discovery of 7 individual bags of fentanyl, 4 bags of suspected heroin, several suboxone strips and pills, 7 individual bags of marijuana, and a large amount of neurontin pills.

The search also revealed a Hi Point 9mm within the residence.

Authorities arrested Tony Ritchie Jr. on charges of Possession of Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance x 6, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, and a Warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance x 9.

