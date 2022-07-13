ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Andy & Sheryl Make Hummus with Garbanzo Beans

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New data shows there is a chickpea shortage happening globally....

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

One Texas Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
Myhighplains.com

Carly Needs A Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home. This week our pet is Carly who is in need of a good home. You can visit them at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. Don’t forget...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

TTUHSC Offers Summer Poison Safety Tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is in full swing, so we’re lucky to have the Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC with us to give some summer safety tips. During our time outside in the summer, many have those tiki torches or lamps in their yards. Lamp oils for patio torches and candles can make for a beautiful picnic, but they can also be very dangerous to children or others if mistaken for drink. Never place open containers of lamp oils near where food is served, and always keep it out of reach of curious children.
PANHANDLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummus#Sheryl#Pinterest#Chickpea#Food Drink
Myhighplains.com

DHDC Bringing Wizarding School to the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love the science of MAGIC will revel in this event celebrating the world of magic. With two time slots, 9:30 am and 11:30 am, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it. Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Bad News For Palo Duro Canyon Trail Walkers

Summertime is all about fun and excursions, whether by yourself or with the family. It also means the heat kicks it up another notch, and sometimes those temps get to extreme numbers. It wasn't long ago that we had some crazy numbers popping up on that thermostat. Temps were reaching...
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

[PHOTOS] You’ll Love Shopping At Our Local Farmers Markets

Our area is great for Saturday morning activities. One of the great activities for a Saturday morning is visiting the area markets. We have 3 great markets in the Amarillo/Canyon area. Each market is unique in it's own right. The Canyon's Farmers Market has a great selection of jams, jellies,...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc7amarillo.com

Water line break costly for businesses in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A break in a water line in Amarillo forced businesses along S.W. 45th Avenue to change their operations resulting in a loss of revenue. So how are businesses coping after being told their water was going to be off for a day or longer before having service restored Friday morning?
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Salvation Army re-opens with new location, new vision

The Salvation Army, now located at 801 N. Sumner, held a grand re-opening on Wednesday afternoon after a year of re-configuring the non-profit. “We originally were a Corps. when they acquired the (old) building [at 200 N. Cuyler],” Regional Representative Shelby Huff said. “They were a Corps., which is a church. It evolved over the years in many different ways. We had a thrift store, which became income for the service center.”
PAMPA, TX
Myhighplains.com

Assistant City Attorney for Amarillo Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courtney White is the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Amarillo, and she’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. A conversation with Courtney White, assistant city attorney for the City of Amarillo. Growing up the daughter of two lawyers, White initially started her legal career in a local firm before shifting her attention to municipal law—one of the most generalist occupations within the legal community. White tells host Jason Boyett what she loves about being a “low-level bureaucrat,” what legal work looks like at City Hall, and why she was nominated this spring to become president-elect of the 35,000-member Texas Young Lawyers Association. (Ultimately White lost that election but enjoyed the campaign process.) This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo cutting down trash pick up due to shortage of staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced they will be cutting down trash pick up to one day a week from two due to only being 50 percent staffed currently, causing a lot of uproar in the community, and across the Panhandle some are seeing the same issue, while some others are not.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD released a School Supply List for the 2022-2023 School Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists. According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy