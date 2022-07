AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is in full swing, so we’re lucky to have the Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC with us to give some summer safety tips. During our time outside in the summer, many have those tiki torches or lamps in their yards. Lamp oils for patio torches and candles can make for a beautiful picnic, but they can also be very dangerous to children or others if mistaken for drink. Never place open containers of lamp oils near where food is served, and always keep it out of reach of curious children.

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO