ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvS6G_0gejd7Hx00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons.

During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.

The gun Moore unlawfully gave to her husband was found in a hotel room along with various narcotics in October 2015. Her boyfriend was found to be in possession of three guns seized in November of 2018 and June 2019, all purchased by Moore. One of those guns was used during a shooting in Champaign.

U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm noted the seriousness of Moore’s conduct, emphasizing the danger of buying firearms and providing them to felons.

Moore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months for unlawful transfer of a firearm. The statutory penalty is up to 10 years.

“This case demonstrates clearly that those who purchase firearms for others will be held accountable,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer. “This sentence is a step forward in the fight against gun violence in our communities and sends a message to others engaged in the same dangerous behavior that it will not be tolerated.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Champaign Street Crimes Task Force; and Champaign Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ritzer represented the government in the prosecution.

Comments / 1

Related
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County coroner released the name of the man killed in a Friday night shooting. The Champaign County Coroner said Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was shot and killed Friday night in Champaign. According to Champaign Police on Friday at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 1 dead, another man arrested for murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Around 9 Friday night, Illini Police sent out an alert that shots were fired on the 200 block of E Green Street in Champaign. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville pastor urges others to help police find teen’s killer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a teenager’s killer. “Clergy is always praying. But I believe there’s a little something else that we can do,” McCullough said. McCullough reached out to over 20 others […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
RANTOUL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Guns#Gun Violence#Sentencing#Explosives
WCIA

One dead after overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last night Champaign Police went to E. Green Street after reports of shots fired. Approximately 9:06pm CPD responded to the 200 Block of E. Green Street where a 46 year old Joshua E. Berg from Urbana had been shot with life threatening injuries. CPD said they rendered medical aid and he was transported to Carle Hospital where he later died at 9:30pm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police issue 20 DUI arrests

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Police Department held a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” safety campaigns during the Fourth of July weekend. DPD made 20 DUI arrests and 2 seatbelt citations during the fourth of July weekend. DPD said they joined forces with more than 200 state and local law […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Emily Claire Hari sentenced to 14 years for domestic terrorism

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Emily Claire Hari was sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic terrorism crimes. Formerly known as Michael B. Hari, Emily was sentenced for threats of violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine-gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. She previously pleaded guilty to all four charges. The […]
WCIA

Champaign County Juveniles moved across state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff shortages are causing more problems in Champaign County. Minors at the juvenile detention center are being sent to other facilities across the state. They’re being moved to Vernon hills, Joliet, and Normal detention centers. Eleven detainees were moved this week. Four more are expected...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Neighbors react to morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are stunned after learning one of their neighbors was shot this morning and later died. It started as a quiet morning in Champaign in the area of Beardsley and Fifth Street, until neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire just after 5 a.m. Champaign Police arrived to find 34-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are investigating after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting Thursday. In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to an area near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman who was shot. They immediately started providing medical treatment and got her to the hospital. She later died.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston Police: Man arrested in connection to domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation. In a Facebook post, officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week. According to the police report, a woman said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Overnight deadly crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 6:48pm on July 15th the Decatur Police department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident in the intersection of Martin Luther King drive and Mound Road. The driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Camry traveling south on Martin Luther King drive was traveling the left hand driving lane went […]
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign. Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dead after deadly crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– At approximately 11:12pm on July 15th Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road to a man asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300. While the DPD and DFD were arriving, the man fled the scene driving west on Mound Road. The man re-ended a man […]
DECATUR, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton cocaine dealer gets 9-year prison term

PAXTON — A Paxton man who was reportedly selling cocaine at a local downtown business was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Tuesday, July 12, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Christopher S. Bradley, 48, pleaded guilty to the Class X...
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police set up crime scene Thursday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence in a Champaign neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. Authorities had a home taped off. WCIA crews saw the Crime Scene Unit there, as well as detectives. Champaign Police officials have not yet provided...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shots-fired suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs more information about a shots-fired investigation where property was hit. It happened earlier this month in Decatur. Nobody was hurt, but homes were hit by gunfire, and several shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police were called to North Taylor Avenue and West Rattan Avenue July […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy