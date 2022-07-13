Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons.

During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.

The gun Moore unlawfully gave to her husband was found in a hotel room along with various narcotics in October 2015. Her boyfriend was found to be in possession of three guns seized in November of 2018 and June 2019, all purchased by Moore. One of those guns was used during a shooting in Champaign.

U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm noted the seriousness of Moore’s conduct, emphasizing the danger of buying firearms and providing them to felons.

Moore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months for unlawful transfer of a firearm. The statutory penalty is up to 10 years.

“This case demonstrates clearly that those who purchase firearms for others will be held accountable,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer. “This sentence is a step forward in the fight against gun violence in our communities and sends a message to others engaged in the same dangerous behavior that it will not be tolerated.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Champaign Street Crimes Task Force; and Champaign Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ritzer represented the government in the prosecution.