ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

People adjusting how they’re spending money with rising costs

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in SWFL are making money changes because of skyrocketing prices to help make ends meet. Whether it’s cutting back on groceries or how far they drive, people are making sacrifices. For Steven Patricola these are desperate times. While shopping at Aldi to save money, Patricola said, he’s...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Cape Coral rental market gets low marks

Cape Coral was ranked 119th out of 182 U.S. rental markets in WalletHub’s study of 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. The study compared rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability. Cape Coral’s total score of 41.39 included a No. 157-ranking in rental market and affordability and a ranking of 48th in quality of life. Top-ranked Columbia, Maryland, was followed by Overland Park, Kansas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bismarck; North Dakota and Lincoln, Nebraska in the top 5.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing Southwest Florida grocery prices year over year

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 9.1% last month in a year-over-year comparison. U.S inflation surged to the highest level in 41 years. You’ve most likely noticed it at the pump and at the grocery stores. WINK News has tracked the cost of the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New program helps essential workers become homeowners in Florida

Essential workers may be closer to becoming homeowners after a state program went into effect on the first of June for more than 50 professions. Florida’s Hometown Heroes Loan Program is going to help frontline workers with down payments and closing costs assistance. Over 50 different professions like dental hygienists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, mental health counselors, and more will have access to the program. Click here to view the full list of eligible occupations for the Florida Hometown Heroes Loan Program.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Business
businessobserverfl.com

Minnesota buyer pays nearly $50 million for Fort Myers low-income units

A low-income apartment complex in Fort Myers has sold. The Brittany Apartments, a 320-unit development at 4050 Winkler Ave., brought $49 million. The buyer was Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing development and management company. The property, according to the commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, is made up of...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County residents’ purchasing power among highest in Florida

Collier County residents have the second-highest purchasing power among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there by calculating two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. It calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. Collier, which ranked behind Indian River County, had a $48,877 average cost of living and a $103,865 per capita income, giving it a purchasing power index of 59.67%.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon features to combat porch pirates

A woman’s Amazon package was snatched at her door in Lee County recently, but Amazon’s protecting their customers and packages. Rebecca Deroche had read about it, heard about it, but never thought it would happen to her. Deroche got a notification her package was delivered. And before she...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Aldi
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses get adjustments made to McGregor Blvd. median proposal

Businesses along McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers thought they’d go out of business after a proposal from the Florida Department of Transportation to make a roadway safer. Now, instead of a very long median, there are more openings and some left turn lanes. FDOT argues the changes will...
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New chiropractic building coming to Summerlin Road in Fort Myers

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural design services for a new 5,500-square-foot medical building for Kaster Chiropractic and Associates to be located on Summerlin Road at Brantley Road in Fort Myers. The new building will house Kaster Chiropractic and have additional medical office space for lease. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro holding hiring event in Fort Myers

Waste Pro will expand to Lehigh Acres and east Fort Myers in less than two months. On Saturday, they’re taking the first step to make sure they are fully staffed. Applicants are asked to have their resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. If you arrive prepared, you could leave with a job offer.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral among top 15 most rapidly cooling U.S. housing markets

Cape Coral is ranked 11th among U.S. housing markets cooling the fastest this year, according to a study by Redfin analyzing housing-market data from February to May in the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on changes over that time period in year-over-year growth in prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales. The cooldown is largely because mortgage rates nearly doubled in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 6% in June. With a median home sale price of $418,000, Cape Coral saw a year-over-year inventory increase of 30% and a nearly 17% drop in pending sales. In addition, there has been a 7% decrease of homes that went off the market in two weeks in Lee County’s most populated cities. The top five housing markets cooling the fastest are San Jose, California; Sacramento, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Stockton, California.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy