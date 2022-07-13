ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Report: Americans paying nearly $500 more a month for the same things as prices skyrocket

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSXco_0gejccPK00
Retail Sales FILE - A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., May 23, 2021. Americans cut their spending unexpectedly in May compared with the month before, underscoring how surging inflation on daily necessities like gas is causing them to be more cautious about buying discretionary items. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

Wednesday’s inflation report shows the largest yearly increase since 1981.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez dug into the numbers as prices skyrocket.

Overall, Americans are shelling out an extra $493 per month on the same goods, according to Moody’s Analytics, and the national average for the cost of rent is up 25.5% from a year ago.

A one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is averaging more than $1,700 a month.

“Sadly, there is not a lot of relief to be found in this report,” Alex Christoforus with ABC News said. “This report, I think, shocked a lot of people. Even the experts on Wall Street.”

Christoforus said that next month’s report will probably show a bit of easing because gas prices have come down.

“Remember, we are still in the middle of summer,” Christoforus said. “This is a high-demand driving seasons. So any big relief at the gas pump will probably be short-lived.”

Analysts said gas prices played a major factor in June’s spike. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep increasing interest rates to cool the economy and slow down inflation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Inflation could mean record-high Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) raise in four decades as sizzling inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group that focuses on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be as high...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Americans#Skyrocket#Gas Prices#Moody S Analytics#Abc News#The Federal Reserve#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare for $10 Gas

Gasoline at $10 a gallon would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to […]
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

Social Security COLA Could Reach 11% for Next Year

Millions of Social Security recipients got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in 2022 — the biggest in decades. If inflation continues at its current rate, next year’s COLA could be much higher. Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check. Reminder: Social Security...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: An open letter to Joe Manchin

Today's inflation report was a disaster. Inflation is broadening, deepening and accelerating. Now, Senator Joe Manchin issued a very fine statement today about this disastrous inflation report. Permit me to quote: "It is time for us to work together to get unnecessary spending under control, produce more energy at home...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The next round of COVID-19 booster shots, explained

Back in March, U.S. health regulators recommended a second COVID booster shot for both the immunocompromised ages 12 and up and adults over 50. Now, as a pair of highly-infectious Omicron subvariants drive up cases nationwide, discussions of expanded booster eligibility and even an Omicron-specific shot have again taken center stage. Here's everything you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices

President Joe Biden sought to downplay a report showing higher-than-expected inflation in June, calling it “out of date” because of declining US gasoline prices. Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement but said that “today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy