Inflation Report: Americans paying nearly $500 more a month for the same things as prices skyrocket

A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., May 23, 2021. Americans cut their spending unexpectedly in May compared with the month before, underscoring how surging inflation on daily necessities like gas is causing them to be more cautious about buying discretionary items.

Wednesday’s inflation report shows the largest yearly increase since 1981.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez dug into the numbers as prices skyrocket.

Overall, Americans are shelling out an extra $493 per month on the same goods, according to Moody’s Analytics, and the national average for the cost of rent is up 25.5% from a year ago.

A one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is averaging more than $1,700 a month.

“Sadly, there is not a lot of relief to be found in this report,” Alex Christoforus with ABC News said. “This report, I think, shocked a lot of people. Even the experts on Wall Street.”

Christoforus said that next month’s report will probably show a bit of easing because gas prices have come down.

“Remember, we are still in the middle of summer,” Christoforus said. “This is a high-demand driving seasons. So any big relief at the gas pump will probably be short-lived.”

Analysts said gas prices played a major factor in June’s spike. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep increasing interest rates to cool the economy and slow down inflation.

