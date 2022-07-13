Donovan Mitchell Destination Rankings, Plus Rob’s First Mailbag

Chris and Seerat start their conversation by sharing their reactions to Deandre Ayton’s new contract and talking about what it means for Kevin Durant’s future. They then analyze and debate their favorite offseason moves and make their projections for the Dallas Mavericks (11:27) and New Orleans Pelicans (16:35), before getting into Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league (20:57). After the break, they examine how the Timberwolves (28:09), Grizzlies (35:53), 76ers (38:15), and Pistons (41:28) look after their post-season acquisitions, and ponder if the Warriors will keep their winning edge next year.

