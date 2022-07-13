ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell Destination Rankings, Plus Rob’s First Mailbag

By Justin Verrier
Cover picture for the articleJustin and Rob start by ranking their favorite possible trade destinations for...

TownLift

Is Donovan Mitchell on the move?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are now prepared to listen to potential trade offers for their all-star guard, Donovan Mitchell. It appears as if the Jazz are headed for a complete rebuild, as earlier this month, the Jazz traded their all-star center, sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In return, the Jazz received 5 players, including guards Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverly, along with 4 future first-round picks.
The Spun

Look: Here's What Jazz Want In Donovan Mitchell Trade

If the Utah Jazz are going to trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, they'll want an awful lot of assets in return. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah actually offered Mitchell to the New York Knicks. The Jazz reportedly wanted Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and...
FanBuzz

Danny Ainge Can Find Redemption in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

Boston Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck once said, “Danny Ainge would throw his mother in for the right trade.” It was obviously a bit tongue in cheek considering Mrs. Ainge was more of a low-post presence whose place in the NBA is outdated. Still, the sentiment of Ainge being cold-hearted when it comes to transactions is valid.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals expected timeline for Donovan Mitchell trade

We now have a better idea of how long the Donovan Mitchell tango may last. Shams Charania of The Athetic spoke this week on NBA TV about the trade talks between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks on the Mitchell front. Charania said the expectation is that this is “a dance that plays out over the next two-to-three weeks or the rest of the offseason,” according to Knicks writer Tommy Beer.
The Ringer

Offseason Reactions and Future Projections

Chris and Seerat start their conversation by sharing their reactions to Deandre Ayton’s new contract and talking about what it means for Kevin Durant’s future. They then analyze and debate their favorite offseason moves and make their projections for the Dallas Mavericks (11:27) and New Orleans Pelicans (16:35), before getting into Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league (20:57). After the break, they examine how the Timberwolves (28:09), Grizzlies (35:53), 76ers (38:15), and Pistons (41:28) look after their post-season acquisitions, and ponder if the Warriors will keep their winning edge next year.
The Ringer

Chet Holmgren and Kenneth Lofton Jr. Aren’t As Different As They Seem

The novelty of the matchup draws you in: Kenneth Lofton Jr., a 6-foot-7, 275-pound bowling ball out of Louisiana Tech and Chet Holmgren, a rail-thin 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wingspan from Gonzaga—physical anomalies on opposite ends of the NBA ecosystem, facing each other at NBA summer league. The same...
The Ringer

Biggest Takeaways From 2022 NBA Summer League

With a week of NBA summer league action in the books, we check in with our writers on the scene to see who and what has stood out the most in Las Vegas. Has the Chet Holmgren Experience lived up to the hype?. Tyler Parker: It seems like everyone always...
