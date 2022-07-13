Child support while pregnant? Louisiana US representative proposes new bill for unborn

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., has introduced a bill paving the way for those pregnant to receive child support payments prior to the baby's birth.

On July 13, Johnson and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act which would give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant.

Currently, Section 454 of the Social Security Act lays out regulations for child and spousal support. This new legislation would adjust the wording to include an "unborn child," enacting child support obligations the first month in which the child was conceived.

“Life begins at conception, and this bill is a straightforward first step towards updating our federal laws to reflect that fact," said Johnson.

This piece of legislation also provides flexibility for mothers who do not want the involvement of the father by not requiring those mothers to receive child support, instead requiring judges to give mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

It also mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother.

"It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy," said Cramer. "Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible.”

Nine senators have joined this proposal, as well as 11 representatives. "We are hopeful that Democrats will join this bicameral effort to provide mothers with child support payments while their child is in the womb," said Johnson.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.