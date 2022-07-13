ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Child support while pregnant? Louisiana US representative proposes new bill for unborn

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., has introduced a bill paving the way for those pregnant to receive child support payments prior to the baby's birth.

On July 13, Johnson and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act which would give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant.

Currently, Section 454 of the Social Security Act lays out regulations for child and spousal support. This new legislation would adjust the wording to include an "unborn child," enacting child support obligations the first month in which the child was conceived.

“Life begins at conception, and this bill is a straightforward first step towards updating our federal laws to reflect that fact," said Johnson.

Louisiana trigger law:New Orleans court blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law outlawing abortion

This piece of legislation also provides flexibility for mothers who do not want the involvement of the father by not requiring those mothers to receive child support, instead requiring judges to give mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

It also mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother.

"It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy," said Cramer. "Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible.”

Roe v Wade:Shreveport LGBTQ+ organization PACE denounces overturn of Roe v. Wade, offers support

Nine senators have joined this proposal, as well as 11 representatives. "We are hopeful that Democrats will join this bicameral effort to provide mothers with child support payments while their child is in the womb," said Johnson.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 63

James Bergeron
3d ago

I happen to be a single full-time dad. I'm supposed to collect child support, but the state obviously doesn't care. if I read this correctly, the mother doesn't want the father involved and he has to pay. As usual in this state (most states) fathers don't really have any rights except for money.

Reply(4)
25
mom of one
3d ago

STOP 🛑 with the giving out of money to people who haven’t earned it. The illegals get money. The people with kids get money and food stamps - during covid I know families who couldn’t spend their Snap it was so much. The unemployed get money. Now pregnant people?? You’d think all the older people in congress would know how badly our elderly community is in need of extra funds.

Reply(12)
21
Southern Charm
3d ago

Ok but what about when the mother says it’s one man, and he pays and then turns out they have to dna 5 men to see who the real father is, will this man get his money back?

Reply(2)
12
Person
Kevin Cramer
Shreveport Times | The Times

