ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'We must reclaim Jayland.' Walker funeral mixes memories, outrage and calls to action

By Abbey Marshall, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

In many ways, the funeral for Jayland Walker is a typical homecoming celebration, with quick-tempoed music and hundreds of people rising to their feet, clapping and shouting words of affirmation.

But there’s also an undercurrent of frustration and anger filling the Akron Civic Theatre.

“We should not be here today and Jayland should not be in this box,” Bishop Timothy Clarke from the First Church of God in Columbus tells the crowd, pointing to the white flowers piled high on Walker’s shiny black casket before him.

“What we cannot do, what we must not do is normalize this. We cannot make the deaths of our sons and daughters at this young age normal. … There is nothing right here.”

The community has come together to mourn Walker, the 25-year-old who was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27.

Walker’s Wednesday funeral comes after two weeks of protests and unrest in downtown Akron as demonstrators demand justice and accountability for the eight officers involved in his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JXaK_0gejc6RR00

Jayland Walker: What we know — and still don't know — about the police shooting death

“The tragic killing of Jayland Walker underscores how deeply dysfunctional and discriminatory American system of policing continues to be,” says Pastor Marlon Walker, reading from a resolution from the national Church of God in Christ. "In the wake of these high-profile police shootings, there is little doubt that Black people across the nation feel that their voices, which call out for justice, are unheard.”

The crowd erupts in applause, and dozens stand up with fists held high in the air.

While many speakers underscore the injustice of Walker’s untimely death, this day isn’t just protests or activism or policy changes, they say.

It’s about Jayland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ls6k_0gejc6RR00

“We must reclaim Jayland,” Clarke says. “For two weeks now, the media has had him. For two weeks now, the stalkers and critics have had him. Jayland belongs to us. We must reclaim him and reframe him.”

Walker has become the latest face of an ongoing national push for police reform. But to his family, he’s the Buchtel high school wrestler who called himself “string bean.” An “undercover mama’s boy,” who gave his mom and grandma a hug and kiss every time he entered the room.

Several family members and close friends take the podium to share their favorite memories of Walker, lauding him as someone with a “kind heart” who “loved to make people laugh.”

“I don’t want anyone to make it seem like my best friend was a bad dude because he was not,” says Dupri Whatley. The pair grew up wrestling together and became “like brothers.” He recalls playing basketball together and listening to music at his house.

Whatley’s voice cracks and he begins to cry. He steps away from the microphone and covers his face while attendees shout out, “It’s okay! We’re here for you!”

“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” he says. “I used to call Jayland all the time, but I can’t anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBF5m_0gejc6RR00

Jayland’s cousin, Robin Elerick, recounts fond memories of Walker’s early life. The youngest of her cousins, she’s been by his side since the moment he was born.

“I was able to know him for his whole life,” she said. “When I think of Jayland, I think of someone who had the biggest heart… That’s something I’ll remember about him.”

The Rev. Robert DeJournett, a relative of Walker, goes on to deliver a nearly 40-minute eulogy, remembering Jayland as an “all around nice person,” who was “honest" and “loyal.”

He thanks protesters for their support and urges unity as “emotions rage” throughout the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKzHm_0gejc6RR00

“Thank you for letting your voice be heard for our loved one,” he says.

DeJournett compels people to turn to God, but also get out to the ballot box in the hopes of enacting change.

“Who do we blame? Do we blame our politicians and government? First, we have to take self-inventory,” he says. “If you don’t take the time to vote, don’t complain to me... If our politicians, our government are not doing what they’re supposed to do, vote their little heinies out of there.”

He goes on to say there are many Jaylands across the country: young, respectful, fun-loving men who have never been in serious trouble. He reads the names of other Black victims of police violence, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice, family members of whom were in attendance.

“Over the last couple years, we talked about these kind of tragedies and we knew it would be possible, but we never actually thought it would happen in Akron, Ohio,” he says. “But God knew, and he wants us to show the world how to go through this the right way and utilize the power of his strength to do it with dignity and respect.”

By the time of the service, Walker's casket, which had been open during calling hours , is closed. Gloria Beasley, the 71-year-old grandmother of Walker's fiancee who died in a car accident in May, says she was glad she didn't make it in time.

"I wanted to remember him as I knew him," she tells the Beacon Journal outside the Civic. "But the service was beautiful. They gave him a homecoming.

"He was a beautiful person. They would've had a beautiful future together. I'm sad neither of them got to see it."

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'We must reclaim Jayland.' Walker funeral mixes memories, outrage and calls to action

Comments / 11

MelN
3d ago

The truth is Jayland was depressed from the loss of his fiancee in May, due to theat horrific traffic accident, which still remains unsolved. His entire world shattered that day. Even sadder that those around him didn't seek to help him through this. Why would a family member introduce him to a gun and learning to shoot during this time of suffering? I believe Jayland had a plan to take his own life, yet could not do it on his own for fear he may not make it to where his beloved fiancee was. 2 attempts in a row to get the cops to chase him, the 1st night fell through when he entered a different township. The 2nd night he knew if he fired the gun the chase had to continue and his plan would succeed all he had to do was follow through and not comply. The fact he left the gun, magazine, & ring on the seat was his way of saying this is what he had planned.It is sad the cops are being victimized for a person's death wish.

Reply(5)
9
MelN
2d ago

Put yourself in the officers shoes. Your in a car chase and your being shot at. Once you say this over the radio it’s multiple officer responding and all they know is a pursuit with shots fired. The guy then jumps out of the car with a ski mask and starts running so you do the same thing and so does all the other cops. Then all of the sudden the guy stops turns around reaching for something in their waistband. They reacted all at once and once they heard cease fire they did. You should watch officer Tatum report on YouTube. He did a great job of breaking down the police footage and he use to be an officer and he is black. He does an amazing job of explaining it. It’s a very sad situation but you never really know what you would do in a situation like that unless your in it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 women shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night. Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m. Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
sunny95.com

Funeral held for Black man shot by Akron police

AKRON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron to remember the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. He was remembered as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also comments at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police.
AKRON, OH
getnews.info

Darrell Kelley, Renowned Music Activist and Filmmaker Spike Lee to Participate in Memorial Service, Unity Gathering for Jayland Walker, Latest Victim of Police Violence Against People of Color

Akron, OH – July 13, 2022 – Acclaimed singer and songwriter, Darrell Kelley will join the family of Jayland Walker at a memorial service for Walker, who is the latest unarmed African-American victim of extreme police violence. An independent recording artist and founder of Atlanta, GA-based Viral Records,...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Black People#Reclaim#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#The First Church Of God#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
BET

Jayland Walker: Activists And The Akron Community Speak Out About What They’ve Experienced Since His Fatal Shooting By Police

Jayland Walker’s June 27 shooting death at the hands of Akron police has rattled the Northeastern Ohio city as the community is demanding answers and accountability. The 25-year-old delivery driver was killed following an alleged “traffic and equipment violation” and subsequent on-foot chase that resulted in eight police officers allegedly firing nearly 90 shots, striking him 60 times.
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy