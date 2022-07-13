'We must reclaim Jayland.' Walker funeral mixes memories, outrage and calls to action

In many ways, the funeral for Jayland Walker is a typical homecoming celebration, with quick-tempoed music and hundreds of people rising to their feet, clapping and shouting words of affirmation.

But there’s also an undercurrent of frustration and anger filling the Akron Civic Theatre.

“We should not be here today and Jayland should not be in this box,” Bishop Timothy Clarke from the First Church of God in Columbus tells the crowd, pointing to the white flowers piled high on Walker’s shiny black casket before him.

“What we cannot do, what we must not do is normalize this. We cannot make the deaths of our sons and daughters at this young age normal. … There is nothing right here.”

The community has come together to mourn Walker, the 25-year-old who was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27.

Walker’s Wednesday funeral comes after two weeks of protests and unrest in downtown Akron as demonstrators demand justice and accountability for the eight officers involved in his death.

Jayland Walker: What we know — and still don't know — about the police shooting death

“The tragic killing of Jayland Walker underscores how deeply dysfunctional and discriminatory American system of policing continues to be,” says Pastor Marlon Walker, reading from a resolution from the national Church of God in Christ. "In the wake of these high-profile police shootings, there is little doubt that Black people across the nation feel that their voices, which call out for justice, are unheard.”

The crowd erupts in applause, and dozens stand up with fists held high in the air.

While many speakers underscore the injustice of Walker’s untimely death, this day isn’t just protests or activism or policy changes, they say.

It’s about Jayland.

“We must reclaim Jayland,” Clarke says. “For two weeks now, the media has had him. For two weeks now, the stalkers and critics have had him. Jayland belongs to us. We must reclaim him and reframe him.”

Walker has become the latest face of an ongoing national push for police reform. But to his family, he’s the Buchtel high school wrestler who called himself “string bean.” An “undercover mama’s boy,” who gave his mom and grandma a hug and kiss every time he entered the room.

Several family members and close friends take the podium to share their favorite memories of Walker, lauding him as someone with a “kind heart” who “loved to make people laugh.”

“I don’t want anyone to make it seem like my best friend was a bad dude because he was not,” says Dupri Whatley. The pair grew up wrestling together and became “like brothers.” He recalls playing basketball together and listening to music at his house.

Whatley’s voice cracks and he begins to cry. He steps away from the microphone and covers his face while attendees shout out, “It’s okay! We’re here for you!”

“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” he says. “I used to call Jayland all the time, but I can’t anymore.”

Jayland’s cousin, Robin Elerick, recounts fond memories of Walker’s early life. The youngest of her cousins, she’s been by his side since the moment he was born.

“I was able to know him for his whole life,” she said. “When I think of Jayland, I think of someone who had the biggest heart… That’s something I’ll remember about him.”

The Rev. Robert DeJournett, a relative of Walker, goes on to deliver a nearly 40-minute eulogy, remembering Jayland as an “all around nice person,” who was “honest" and “loyal.”

He thanks protesters for their support and urges unity as “emotions rage” throughout the city.

“Thank you for letting your voice be heard for our loved one,” he says.

DeJournett compels people to turn to God, but also get out to the ballot box in the hopes of enacting change.

“Who do we blame? Do we blame our politicians and government? First, we have to take self-inventory,” he says. “If you don’t take the time to vote, don’t complain to me... If our politicians, our government are not doing what they’re supposed to do, vote their little heinies out of there.”

He goes on to say there are many Jaylands across the country: young, respectful, fun-loving men who have never been in serious trouble. He reads the names of other Black victims of police violence, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice, family members of whom were in attendance.

“Over the last couple years, we talked about these kind of tragedies and we knew it would be possible, but we never actually thought it would happen in Akron, Ohio,” he says. “But God knew, and he wants us to show the world how to go through this the right way and utilize the power of his strength to do it with dignity and respect.”

By the time of the service, Walker's casket, which had been open during calling hours , is closed. Gloria Beasley, the 71-year-old grandmother of Walker's fiancee who died in a car accident in May, says she was glad she didn't make it in time.

"I wanted to remember him as I knew him," she tells the Beacon Journal outside the Civic. "But the service was beautiful. They gave him a homecoming.

"He was a beautiful person. They would've had a beautiful future together. I'm sad neither of them got to see it."

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'We must reclaim Jayland.' Walker funeral mixes memories, outrage and calls to action