Akron, OH

United Nations to do independent investigation of Jayland Walker shooting, law firm says

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

A new United Nations group plans to investigate the Akron police shooting death last month of Jayland Walker , the law firm representing Walker's family said Wednesday.

The U.N. group, formed in 2021, recently reached out to the law firm to say it planned to look into Walker's death, said Bobby DiCello of law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler.

The U.N. group, which goes by the long name of International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement , won't start until after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation concludes its inquiry into the shooting, DiCello said.

Independent U.N. investigation

The U.N. group will appoint independent investigators to look into Walker's death on June 27, he said. The group formed after the George Floyd death in 2020.

The group will then make recommendations to the federal and state governments, he said

DiCello and others talked in a news conference held shortly after visitation and funeral services for Walker concluded at the Akron Civic Theatre . The news conference took place in the Knight Stage, which is next to the South Main Street theater in downtown Akron. Among the things they talked about was what they see as a need to reframe the narrative about Walker's shooting death, to focus it on the police.

A public apology and dashcams

DiCello asked for a public apology from city officials over Walker's death and the immediate implementation of new police policies.

"Where is the public apology?" DiCello asked. "We need a public apology. We are going to ask to say that they do as they say with their kind words privately. With their gestures here today, we need more from city leadership. And we need that dialogue to start immediately."

DiCello said there is no need for city officials to wait to make policy changes.

"One of the most important changes that can be implemented now, that we are calling upon the city to take care of immediately, is the implementation of dashcams," he said. "A very simple and important change that would have led clarity to this situation and to countless situations where Black Americans have been arrested and stopped at traffic stops."

DiCello said he and the Walker family do not know the names of the eight officers who shot Jayland Walker, striking him as many as 60 times.

Focus on nonviolent acts

Among the speakers was Roddray Walker, a first cousin to Jayland Walker.

He spoke emotionally about his cousin's death and said he didn't want to have to explain the death to his daughters, ages 4 and 6.

"This is the second cousin I lost to police brutality," Walker said.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know who to turn to. We need changes. We need changes," he said.

Walker said people should be "mentally enraged" while focused on nonviolent acts.

"Look to the church," he said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: United Nations to do independent investigation of Jayland Walker shooting, law firm says

Comments / 18

MelN
3d ago

Put yourself in the officers shoes. Your in a car chase and your being shot at. Once you say this over the radio it’s multiple officer responding and all they know is a pursuit with shots fired. The guy then jumps out of the car with a ski mask and starts running so you do the same thing and so does all the other cops. Then all of the sudden the guy stops turns around reaching for something in their waistband. They reacted all at once and once they heard cease fire they did. You should watch officer Tatum report on YouTube. He did a great job of breaking down the police footage and he use to be an officer and he is black. He does an amazing job of explaining it. It’s a very sad situation but you never really know what you would do in a situation like that unless your in it.

Reply(5)
15
Larry
3d ago

What gives the UN any right to get in any investigation in THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA?The UN can not get that kind of control!!!

Reply
8
 

