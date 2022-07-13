ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Update: Three gunmen still on the loose in daytime shooting death of Shaheim Carr in York

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLtdX_0gejbtCe00

With one suspect in custody, York City Police are still looking for three other gunmen in the brazen murder of 27-year-old Shaheim Carr on July 6.

At a news conference Tuesday, police shared some details of Carr's killing and the arrest of suspect Jaquez Brown. But Brown's arrest warrant affidavit spells out in careful detail what police discovered in their investigation and how they quickly tracked him down.

Police said they obtained footage from nearly 30 cameras, and the affidavit shows that those cameras provided many details.

On the morning of July 6, the neighborhood around West Philadelphia and North Newberry streets was quiet with the exception of children laughing on the playground at the YMCA and the familiar roar of cars bustling down one of the city's busiest streets.

The corner is home to a small grocery store, a church, a barber shop, a coffee shop and many rowhomes.

Background:He was charged with murder at 15. Not guilty at 2nd trial, Jaquez Brown tries to start anew.

Camera footage shows Carr stepping out of his home just after 11 a.m. As he walked toward his car, four men stepped out of a gold Ford Fusion parked across the street in front of a vacuum repair shop. All four started to shoot at Carr.

The driver took a few steps toward Carr while shooting, then got back in the vehicle. The other three kept shooting as they headed toward Carr.

Clutching a cell phone and a bag, Carr fell as he tried to escape into a breezeway connected to his home. The shooting continued as Carr stood up and ran into the breezeway, which is gated off at the back.

One of the men reloaded his gun before all three chased Carr into the breezeway. When they came out, one could be seen holding the cellphone and another had the bag. About five minutes after the shooting began, the men were driving away in the Ford Fusion. Police said nearly 100 shots had been fired. One neighbor said it sounded like machine gun fire.

Video showed that the driver wore a hood and dark clothing. The front passenger wore dark pants, Puma sneakers, a black sweatshirt with white markings on the left shoulder and chest, and a black Nike facemask. Another passenger wore a gray hooded sweatsuit, a black facemask, and a blue glove on his right hand. The last passenger wore a black Adidas tracksuit, black shoes, and a black hood.

The getaway car had been reported stolen in May and, using surveillance footage, police tracked the car to the 600 block of Norway and East Maple streets 12 minutes after the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police also found video that showed one of the men, wearing a black Adidas tracksuit, exiting the Ford Fusion carrying a bag and walking to an apartment on the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive in Spring Garden Township. Video from earlier that day showed the same man was seen being picked up at 9:44 a.m. by the gold Ford Fusion.

The car was found by police in Springettsbury Township at 11:30 p.m.

Police identified Brown, 26, as the man wearing the black Adidas tracksuit based on a photo posted on social media of him wearing the same tracksuit following his release from prison in February.

At the age of 15, Brown had shot and killed Anthony “Tony” Wasilewski, a 19-year-old from Kingston, Pennsylvania. He claimed he acted in self-defense, but he was convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Brown won an appeal and in February was found not guilty at a second trial.

Police knew Brown had a relationship with Stephanie Munoz and determined she lived on Wheatlyn Drive based on addresses she listed on everything from Brown's visitor's list at York County Prison to her conceal carry permit, applications to purchase two firearms, and a fishing license.

On July 8, police saw Brown get out of Munoz's 2007 Acura, enter the apartment, and sit on the porch while holding a gun, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested him there and found six firearms, including two custom-made guns without serial numbers, known as ghost guns; several high-capacity magazines; a safe containing more than $100,000 in cash; and two bulletproof vests.

Anyone with information about any shootings in York is asked to:

  • Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
  • Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
  • Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her atKParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

Comments / 3

George Russell
3d ago

Well, he will never see that $100,000 again! The police will keep that money for the department's expenses. And more guns taken off the streets, too. Great job, guys! To our local police and state police, I praise and salute you all!! Everyone give thanks to our law enforcement who risk their lives for our safety!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Harrisburg, police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers initially responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Market and Evergreen Streets shortly after midnight on Saturday. When police got there, they were pointed to the 200 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
Shore News Network

York County Burglar Identified

YORK, PA- The Northern York County Regional Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Tyler Livingston. Livingston is wanted for a burglary he committed on Sunday in Manchester Township. Police believe that he is also responsible for many other burglaries and thefts in the area. If you...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Wounded In Reading Shooting, Officials Say

One person was wounded in a shooting in Reading Wednesday, July 13, officials said. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street, where they found Israel Rosario Ramirez with a gunshot wound to the foot around 7:15 p.m., according to Christian Crespo, communications coordinator for the City of Reading.
READING, PA
local21news.com

One dead following crash in Lancaster County, police investigating

Lancaster County, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 6:10 p.m. July 15, on Route 222 South at Hunsicker Rd in Manheim Township. According to authorities, a 33-year-old female from Millersville, PA was operating a vehicle southbound on Route...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating following a shooting on Wednesday. It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Front St. Officials say when officers arrived they found Israel Rosario Ramirez at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the right foot. There was a neighbor dispute over an unknown matter, authorities report.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#West Philadelphia#Black Hood#Murder#Violent Crime#Ford Fusion
WTAJ

Video released of Lebanon Police officer-dog shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard. […]
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Dead Dogs Found In Central PA Woman's Yard: State Police

A 62- year-old woman had dead dogs in her yard and a house full of fleas according to a release on Thursday, July 14 by the Pennsylvania state police. State police from Newport station were called to Anita Zeiders' home in the 500 block of Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township between July 3 and July 13, according to the release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Would-Be Catalytic Converter Thief Shot By Officer During Pursuit In Berks County: Police

A cop shot a would-be catalytic converter thief who led police on a chase through Berks County Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Officers responding to a theft call found Tyvan Barnett, 25, Ejau Collazo, 18, and one other man trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the 200 block of South 5th Street in Reading, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle fatal crash on US 222 southbound

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound occurred between Exit: PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 West/PA 283 West/US 222 South – York/Hbg on July 15 at approximately 6:10 p.m. The crash happened when a 33-year-old Millersville woman hit...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Second person dies from Adams County crash

(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police: dead dogs, feces, fur and fleas found at Perry County home

A Perry County woman is charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and neglect after police said they found dogs dead in the yard of a home in Carroll Township earlier this month. Anita Zeiders, 62, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as six misdemeanor counts and eight summary counts of neglect of animals.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Perry County woman charged after multiple dead dogs recovered

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman is facing multiple felonies after State Police recovered multiple deceased dogs. State Police responded to a home in Shermans Dale for a cruelty to animals complaint on July 3. Troopers from the Newport barracks found multiple deceased dogs in the year.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed in Lancaster County crash

One person was killed and another injured Friday in a traffic accident on Route 222 in Manheim Township, near Hunsicker Rpad. Township police said a 33-year-old woman from Millersville was driving south on Route 222 at 6:10 p.m. when her vehicle struck a passenger car with one male occupant. Police said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene when police arrived and was already attempting life-saving measures on the female, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nypressnews.com

Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE, MD
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
834
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy