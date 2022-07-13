ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca County, MN

Waseca County Free Fair opens for summer

By Maddie Paul
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - “Summer’s best party” kicked off at the Waseca County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The Waseca County Free Fair runs through Sunday, July 17. The fair holds about 40 indoor vendors, 15 outdoor...

KEYC

Rockin’ on the Hill makes a comeback for the year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rockin’ on the Hill music festival brought music and cheer to the top of Good Counsel Hill on July 16. The annual event takes place every third Saturday of July. This year’s lineup was Tyler Herwig, Mason Dixon Line, and the Mallrats. Attendees...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

1,000 boxes of nutritious meals distributed to 1,000 southern Minnesota kids

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 1,000 boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals are being distributed to support 1,000 kids around the area. “It is important for our students throughout the summer. When they may not be in walking or biking distance of a school that serves free lunches, they may not have enough food to make it through the weekend, or their parents may be working two jobs while they’re at home all day on the weekend,” said Melissa Trent, program manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP). “We provide easy to prepare, child-friendly and nutritious meals for students.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Birdie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Birdie. Birdie is a 10-month-old St. Bernard mix. She was originally a stray but she is now looking for her forever home. Birdie is a sweet, and gentle giant. She is a little shy at first but once...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

QOTD (Results)

The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she got off an inflatable raft in the Raccoon River. Juan Jose Jamarripa Almeda, 39, is in custody, after an hourslong armed stand-off with police in Faribault. One-thousand boxes of nutritious...
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Hand’s Park boasts generational impact under Bruce Abitz’ care

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10 acres of land known as Hand’s Park on North Silver Lake in Fairmont survived the times, bearing some of Minnesota’s greatest baseball and softball history. Since it’s revival from a 1936 mile-wide tornado, the ball park is thriving — all at the hands of Bruce Abitz.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

National 988 crisis hotline launches on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Help is only three digits away. On July 16, the new “988″ Lifeline number will be ready to dial for those in need of a helping hand. “People who are in the most challenging time of their lives have a resource that is at their fingertips and hopefully easily remembered for them,” Behavioral Health Clinical Services manager at First Street Center, Waconia, Stephanie Combey said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Scam Costs Rochester Woman $33,000

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Janesville experiences more electricity struggles

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Barely a month after the town was put on generator power after a failed Load Tap Changer, the city of Janesville warned residents of more possible power losses Wednesday. The problem this time was moisture inside the substation, and the city was back on generator power...
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Hemp sellers adjust to new THC sales law

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota businesses that sell Industrial Hemp-derived THC products are adjusting to a new state law. On July 1, a new law said businesses could sell edible THC products that contain 5mg of THC per serving and 50mg of THC per package. “That’s the new Delta...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing. The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator. The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

