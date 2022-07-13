Waseca County Free Fair opens for summer

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 1,000 boxes containing a month’s worth of child-friendly nutritious meals are being distributed to support 1,000 kids around the area. “It is important for our students throughout the summer. When they may not be in walking or biking distance of a school that serves free lunches, they may not have enough food to make it through the weekend, or their parents may be working two jobs while they’re at home all day on the weekend,” said Melissa Trent, program manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP). “We provide easy to prepare, child-friendly and nutritious meals for students.”

