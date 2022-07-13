ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski Addresses Patriots 'Slight': Fans React

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Gronkowski took some heat for not mentioning the New England Patriots in his retirement message last month. This week, he's correcting the mistake. At a recent event, Gronkowski said that he felt the criticism was unfair since he did reference the Patriots in his first retirement back in 2019. He...

SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump has been 'mischaracterized'

Ever since that red “Make America Great Again” hat showed up in his locker, Tom Brady has received plenty of questions about his relationship with Donald Trump. During Brady’s 20-year run as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, one that included six Super Bowl victories, the former TV reality star-turned-resident could be seen on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium from time to time as a longtime supporter of the team.
POTUS
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Former Teammates Photo

Tom Brady posted a pretty cool photo on Thursday that had three of his former teammates in it. Brady was with Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski as all four are filming "80 For Brady" right now. It's an upcoming film about four friends who take a road trip to watch Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
