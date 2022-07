You may not know that the way Disneyland Resort operates is different from how Disney World works!. Unlike Disney World, which has historically had its own county government in the form of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (which is complicated right now), Disneyland Resort is located in the City of Anaheim in California and subject to the city’s government, which prevents them from having the ability to self-govern. Now a new tax ordinance is being proposed by the city and it could impact Disneyland ticket prices in the future.

