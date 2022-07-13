ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation names senior director of the tribe’s domestic violence survivor support organization

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Cherokee Nation names ONE FIRE Victim Services Senior Director

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has named Debra Proctor as Senior Director of the tribe’s ONE FIRE Victim Services department, which the Cherokee Nation said has helped support approximately 2,000 victims of domestic violence since its inception.

Proctor assumed her role as senior director on June 27.

“The issue of domestic violence is both challenging and sensitive, but as Cherokees, we must remain committed to addressing it head-on through education, conversation and victim services, and under the leadership of Senior Director Debra Proctor, our ONE FIRE Victim Services program is poised to take our preventative and supportive efforts to new levels,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Chief Hoskin continued, “Debra knows that, as Cherokees, our culture teaches us to do all we can to live in harmony and respect each other, without having to worry about living or working in fear. Under her leadership working to care for our citizens, our award-winning ONE FIRE Victim Services program will continue its mission of empowering survivors of domestic violence and providing them the crucial resources to safely rebuild their lives.”

In October 2021, FOX23 reported that Chief Hoskin created a task force to “Protect Women and Families” and implemented new policies across Cherokee Nation to address domestic violence. He re-convened the task force in January of 2022 to continue the important work of the group. Chief Hoskin has also worked with the Council of the Cherokee Nation, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on legislative changes to better address domestic violence.

“Building a comprehensive team focused solely on the important, deep-rooted issues surrounding domestic violence is a critical step in ensuring we continue to provide that blanket of protection that Chief Hoskin often talks about to protect everyone who lives in, works in or visits the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.

Proctor has dedicated 46 years of her career to the health care field, serving in leadership positions for Cherokee Nation as well as in grant-funded and private-sector settings. She most recently has worked in Cherokee Nation Contract Health Services, and has also been an integral part of the Cherokee Nation’s Task Force to Protect Women and Families.

“I grew up on the grounds of four Indian boarding schools, where my father, Goodlow Proctor, worked with my mother, Phyllis. The things I witnessed and experienced as a young child in my formative years, coupled with my career, have given me a deep understanding of inter-generational trauma in our Native communities and how critically important it is to stop the cycle of domestic violence in Indian Country and help people on their recovery journey,” Proctor said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), 40.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 37.8 percent of Oklahoma men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. NCADV also indicated that Native American and Alaska Native women experience assault and domestic violence at much higher rates than women of any other ethnicity.

In 2021, Cherokee Nation was among six tribes honored nationwide with the Harvard 2021 Honoring Nations Award, receiving high honors for its ONE FIRE Victim Services office and its work supporting and protecting victims of domestic violence.

The Cherokee Nation also said Chief Hoskin and the Council of the Cherokee Nation have also addressed domestic violence issues through legislation.

The Cherokee Nation Domestic Violence Lethality Reporting Act of 2021, signed by Chief Hoskin and sponsored by Council members Candessa Tehee of District 2 and Deputy Speaker of the Council Victoria Vazquez of District 11, requires reports of domestic violence to include a lethality assessment to better inform the response of law enforcement, prosecutors and victim support service providers. And in January of 2022, Chief Hoskin signed legislation sponsored by Tehee, Vazquez and District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski strengthening the tribe’s law against domestic violence involving strangulation.

