Great Falls, MT

MHSA returns Class A basketball, volleyball to eight-team tournaments

By 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

HELENA — Class A will return to eight-team state tournaments for basketball and volleyball, and the site for the 2023 state swimming meet will be moved from Bozeman to Great Falls, the Montana High School Association announced Wednesday. Those changes, among many others, were made at the annual...

