Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre. Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation as to why he nearly caused the crash on the evening of July 10. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Stanton punched the woman in the face with a closed fist, according to an affidavit filed...

SAYRE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO