The pilot of a small plane is OK after making an emergency landing in a field off Sanders Ferry Road in Fosters this morning. While heading toward the Tuscaloosa National Airport around 10:20 a.m., the pilot’s Cessna 150 lost power at low altitude. The two-seater plane clipped a guide wire of a power pole and caused minor damage to one of the wings, but the pilot was able to land safely at the field.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO