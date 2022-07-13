Meghan King: ‘Horrible’ relationship with Jim Edmonds ‘detrimental’ to kids

Meghan King described her relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds as “horrible” in a new podcast interview. FilmMagic

Meghan King claims her relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds hasn’t improved since their divorce in May 2021.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” the former Bravo star, 37, said Wednesday on Caroline Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast.

“It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

King shares three children with Edmonds: Aspen, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 2. After five years of marriage, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum claims she learned online that the former professional athlete, 52, was planning to file for divorce.

“Can you believe that? I also found out he was cheating on me from a tabloid,” King alleged.

“He left me on a Friday and on Saturday it was in the tabloids that he was divorcing me.”

King says she “chose her kids over money” when settling the divorce.

The dramatic split came after Edmonds had been accused of cheating on King multiple times, including with their nanny, Carly Wilson. While Edmonds has denied the rumors, the Bravo star claims the nanny “is back” and “sleeping at his house currently.”

Given their tumultuous relationship, the former couple now only communicates through a court-ordered app called Our Family Wizard.

King and Edmonds were involved in an intense custody battle over their three kids.

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King explained. “Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

Although Edmonds is 14 years older than King, she believes she was always the more “mature one” in that relationship.

The former reality star quit “RHOC” after she became pregnant with the pair’s twins.

“I think that maybe perhaps he was damaged, or individuals who act like he does, maybe they’re so damaged at some point in their life that they can’t grow to see outside of themselves,” she said.

Aside from the issues the two are currently facing, the Bravolebrity says she has hope the pair can salvage their relationship one day for the sake of their children.

King says she’s “outnumbered all day everyday” by her three kids.

“Maybe there’s still hope there. I’m never going to stop holding out hope,” she concluded. “Baby steps. I would love to be able to communicate amicably. I would love to sit at a parent-teacher conference and sit with him and chat about our kids.”

As Page Six reported earlier this month, King has been dating businessman Trevor Colhoun following her split from her third husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, last year.

“Meghan and Trevor are keeping things private,” a source told us. “But they are very happy in their new relationship.”