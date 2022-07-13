ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Linney wants Christian Siriano to make her Emmys dress

By Carlos Greer
 3 days ago
Laura Linney popped by Christian Siriano's The Collective West store opening in Westport, Conn. Getty Images

Laura Linney already has her Emmy look being worked out by Christian Siriano.

“Laura Linney just got nominated for an Emmy and asked me to make her Emmy dress, so that’s exciting,” Siriano revealed to Page Six.

Linney received a Best Actress nomination for her role as Wendy Byrde in the Netflix drama “Ozark” this week.

She celebrated by attending the opening of Siriano’s new retail department store The Collective West. Linney was among several of Siriano’s VIP guests including celeb clients such as Katie Holmes, Debra Messing and his main muse and bestie Coco Rocha, who all trooped out to Westport, Conn., for the cocktail party on Tuesday night.

Siriano described Linney as one of his many muses and told us, “we’re going to hold her to that,” when it comes to designing the dress for her big night.

Linney received a Best Actress Emmy nomination for her role in “Ozark.”

His latest project, however, goes beyond red carpet fashion.

His new store features home furnishings by Swoon Westport, Josh Levkoff jewelry and his boyfriend Kyle Smith’s menswear and unisex line, Future Lovers of Tomorrow. Siriano, who purchased a home in Westport before the start of the pandemic, said he chose to open the store in his “adopted hometown” because New York transplants needed a place to shop.

Katie Holmes was also on deck to celebrate Siriano’s new store.

“I love New York and I love my world in New York… this was something so special for this world here to bring a little glamour from New York,” he said.

Siriano added New York glamour was “just needed” for “so many people, who moved here from the city during the pandemic that are starving for a cool place to shop and go.”

The Emmys air Sept. 12.

