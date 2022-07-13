ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

DHL Supply Chain to bring jobs to Denton with new facility

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

DHL Supply Chain will lead the building and operation of a new 112,000-square-foot warehouse in Denton, bringing 33 jobs to the city.

The facility on South Western Boulevard is part of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s continued expansion of its retail operations. DHL has partnered with the global manufacturer of wastewater management products since 2019, previously building other DHL-operated facilities in South Carolina and Ohio and providing truck fleet services to the company.

DHL is currently hiring to fill the roles, which are primarily for warehouse associates.

— Amber Gaudet

Denton, TX
