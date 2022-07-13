ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Big Timber’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Vocational Reality Entry About A Canadian Logging And Sawmill Operation

By Johnny Loftus
 3 days ago

Big Timber debuted on the Canadian History Channel in 2020 before migrating to Netflix, where it initially cracked the trending top ten before settling into the streamer’s library of reality offerings. Now, big boss Kevin Wenstob, his wife Sarah Fleming, and their sons and crewmembers are back for a second big season chronicling their logging and sawmill operations in Vancouver, British Columbia.
BIG TIMBER : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A vast stretch of forested mountainside, mists clinging to its steepest reaches.Somewhere in there are high elevation logging claims full of prized red cedar.

The Gist: Kevin Wenstob, owner of an independent, family-run sawmill on Vancouver Island in western Canada, has two claims in the region, but as season two of Big Timber begins, he can’t log either of them. The license is spent on the older claim, and work was paused anyway after Kevin discovered a stand of “legacy” trees on the land. (Anything above two meters in diameter, and trees are afforded protected status by the Canadian government.) As for the newer claim, which rests at a thousand feet of elevation, conditions are iffy after a lingering winter. When Kevin and his sawyer Coleman drive up to check it out, a blanket of thick snow – “it’s like concrete” – means no logging is possible for at least a few weeks. And the logging season only lasts for sixteen.

With his claims kaput for now and wife and sawmill co-owner Sarah Fleming still taking customer orders for highly-valued, decay-resistant red cedar, Kevin has to find wood somewhere. So he sources a few boats from his equipment yard and takes to the waters of Port Alberni and Hook Bay to look for salvage logs along the wild shoreline. It’s a low-intensity logging method that’s been around for centuries, and these days it’s even considered environmentally friendly. Kevin and his sons, millhand Jack and heavy equipment mechanic Erik, are joined by Coleman and Kevin’s nephew Jake on the log hunt, which involves targeting a log, rigging a choke with a heavy chain, and yanking it off the sand with the power of a landing barge’s outboard motors. The team then corrals their catch with the aid of a smaller boat, the trusty yellow and red “Mchappy,” and prepares them for grading and sorting on shore.

A hunk of cedar log weighing in by the ton is worth thousands in the marketplace, and Kevin’s log salvaging pivot can bring in upwards of $30,000 a day. That’s good money, and will make Sarah and the customers happy. But what about the government? As it turns out, when the legacy discovery forced a work stoppage, Kevin and his team had to leave logged wood sitting on the old claim. And without access to that product, he’s facing down the possibility of a financial penalty to the tune of a million dollars. Will Kevin’s waterborne salvaging operation keep the sawmill afloat until snowmelt enables work on the new claim?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VehUQ_0gejXHAY00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? In aesthetic and vocation, Big Timber runs on a parallel with Gold Rush and Gold Rush: Whitewater on Discovery, where independent teams run by a big personality lay claims in Canada’s Yukon territory and proceed to risk life, limb, and livelihood to conduct placer gold mining operations in the rough-and-tumble wilderness.

Our Take: Kevin Wenstob calls it his boneyard. It’s a massive cache of worn-out, blown-out, rusted-out, or otherwise decommissioned equipment. But it’s really a toy box, and the source of endless viewability for a show like Big Timber , where so much entertainment lies in watching people have to work a problem before they can work for real. In the first episode of the second season, “Ready to Start,” what isn’t at all ready to start is The Seacrest, a sturdy but weatherbeaten vessel that in a former life was a crash recovery boat for the Royal Canadian Air Force. So, of course, it’s sitting dormant in Kevin’s boneyard. He’s the kind of guy who just has stuff like this lying around. There’s a great sequence as Erik Wenstob, who knows his way around an old engine, approaches the Seacrest with the innate curiosity of his work, tinkers with a few parts of the boat’s enormous twin diesel engines, and nurses the sleepy motors back into operation. Well, one of them, anyway. So what do they do? They look to the next boat, a landing barge, and Erik spends a workday fabricating metal safety mesh for its windows. You don’t want 5,000 pounds of errant cedar log careening through the cabin window of your watercraft.

It’s the best thing about shows like this, watching large and often specialized machines go into action to solve workplace problems on a grand scale, and Big Timber does it with the best of them – think Deadliest Catch , think Wicked Tuna – and it has that other crucial component, too, which is a hearty sense of character. “Easy Street is just around the corner,” Kevin assures an exasperated Sarah with a grin, as their sawmill looks at bare supply bays and he’s finagling a fleet of log salvage boats out of the rusty margins of his boneyard. At the end of the day, she believes in his ability to see the big picture, and we do, too. Something’s always gonna break. All you gotta do is get in there and fix it.

Sex and Skin: None, just some innuendo. (See below.)

Parting Shot: After a long day of boat engine mishaps, building a dock out of ancient wharf pieces, and sourcing, choking, rolling, and pulling cedar off the shores of Vancouver Island, Kevin and his team have a throng of 12 good-sized logs queued alongside the Mchappy. “We’ve only just begun!” Kevin says happily. Maybe he’s a Carpenters fan.

Sleeper Star: Last season on Big Timber , it appeared to hoist thousands of tons of dock pieces onto flatbed trailers. Now, “The Monster” has returned. It’s Kevin Wenstob’s gargantuan army green crane he got from surplus US military stock, where it was once used to load missiles. Watching him hoist the bulky landing barge with The Monster and nothing but a C-hook, four chains, and two tenuous safety lines is utterly captivating.

Most Pilot-y Line: “I’ve gotta get wood, and I’ve gotta get it now!”

Our Call: STREAM IT. Fans of Discovery’s suite of vocational reality shows will get the feel of Big Timber right away, where logging and sawmill operations are a balance of danger, opportunity, and Murphy’s Law.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

How to Watch 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 3 in the US

Canada’s Drag Race is back back back again with Season 3. There’s a whole new batch of queens ready to compete for the grand prize and gain a whole lot of new Instagram followers in the process. Canada may be chilly, but you know these runways are going to be hot. One thing’s for sure: these queens have a lot to live up to considering how many global superstars this spinoff series has already launched.
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Incantation' on Netflix, A Taiwanese Found Footage Horror Film Chock Full Of Ancient Taboos

Writer-director Kevin Ko’s Incantation arrives on Netflix after scaring up some serious bank at the Taiwanese box office, where it debuted last spring before becoming the country’s highest-grossing horror film of all time. In Ko’s found footage exercise, a woman struggles to free her preschooler daughter from the very ancient and very deadly curse that she and her ghost-chasing college pals bungled their way into unleashing. Do her efforts work? Well, just remember to answer your name silently.  INCANTATION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In the out-of-order timeline of Incantation, we meet Ruo-nan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) in the present, where...
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Resident Evil' on Netflix, Where The Legacy Horror Video Game Refits As A Series

Resident Evil is back in a big, bold way. The iconic video game franchise and source for many Milla Jovovich-fronted films of varying quality has re-emerged on Netflix as a very smart, very cool new series with Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb in the showrunner’s seat. Based on all of the game action through Resident Evil: Village, the series puts two timelines to work, before and after the T-Virus global fail, and features many familiar characters, human and otherwise.   RESIDENT EVIL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s a bunny’s eye, staring out from the animal’s enclosure in a research facility. “Scientists...
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Gold' on Hulu, a Survivalist Saga in Which Zac Efron Rots Away In Front of Our Very Eyes

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...
Is 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
Prime Day Deal: My Favorite Ice Cream Maker Is at an All-Time Low

A photo of Florence Pugh in Dune 2 has leaked

When Will 'The Gray Man' Be on Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' On Netflix, Where Jack Black Comes Back As The Roly-Poly Warrior

Walmart has a 65-inch LG TV for $400 in its Rollback Prime Day Sale

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks' On Netflix, A Comedian Working In Rarefied Air

Climate activists fail where the rubber meets the road

This 65-inch OLED TV is $1,100 off for Prime Day (18% claimed)

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Edge of the Earth' on HBO Max, a Limited-Run Docuseries Following Some of the World's Greatest Adventurers

Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow Drink Piss In The Latest 'South Park' Special

Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August

