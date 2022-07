Officials in Polk County were called to a vehicle fire yesterday following an apparent lightning strike. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire officials responded to the scene in rural Fisher just before 7pm to find the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. It was determined that lightning had struck a Dodge pickup driven by Jason David Remarke, 48, out of Horace, North Dakota. Remarke suffered no apparent injury.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO