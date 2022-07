As the authorities continue to investigate several allegations of sexual misconduct against Tim Westwood, more information about the accusations has surfaced. Back in April, news surfaced that at least seven women had come forward with their stories of alleged interactions with the famed DJ, spanning from 1990 to 2020. The BBC has offered an update to this report after they spoke to many of the 64-year-old's accusers including one woman who claimed she met the DJ at a club back in 1990 when she was just 14 years old.

