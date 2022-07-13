ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How To Increase The Download Speed On Your PS5

By Quina Baterna
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're one of the people who had to wait a long time to get ahold of a PlayStation 5 console, chances are you have a list of games that you're excited to download, and it may be a long one. As with the previous console generation, PS5 users can either...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Stream Your Xbox Series X|S to a PC

With the Xbox Companion App allowing you to stream your Xbox One console to a PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming allowing you to stream your games to any supported device, you may be wondering why it's so difficult to stream your Xbox Series X|S console to your PC. Unfortunately, there...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Install and Use PS4 Games to External Hard Drive?

The PS4 runs out of storage fast. There’s a great way to increase the storage nonetheless. We’re teaching you how to install PS4 games on an external hard drive if you’re looking for solutions. With over seven years in the market, its 500GB or 1TB storage is...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

How To Update Your PS5 DualSense Controller And Why You Should

By updating your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's firmware, you not only get access to the latest features but also additional protection from any new issues that developers may discover and fixes for any bugs users have been reporting. As with the console itself, Sony releases new firmware updates for the controllers occasionally, at which point gamers are prompted to install the updates the next time they fire up the PS5, a process that can be performed using a couple of different methods.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Digital Edition
SlashGear

How To Test For Dead Pixels On The Oculus Quest 2

Dead pixels on LED and OLED screens, which distract from the view of the screen in question, may not immediately come to mind as every gamer's worst nightmare — the winner of that contest most likely belongs to identity thieves on Steam. But it's still a pretty annoying inconvenience to see a dead pixel that stays the same color no matter what's happening on the screen. This is especially the case when dead pixels appear on the surface of a handheld gaming console like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, or when they crop up inside of a VR headset such as a PlayStation VR or Oculus Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Samsung Phone From Automatically Downloading Apps

If you own a Samsung device, you've probably noticed how it tends to automatically download bloatware apps without your permission. It's a problem that's more common on the company's budget and mid-range devices than its flagships. Unfortunately, there's no single button you can tap to stop the Galaxy Store from...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
knowtechie.com

Google Chrome users – update your browser ASAP

Google has released a security update for Chrome, and you should really go update. In a security advisory posted yesterday, Google says a high-severity zero-day vulnerability was patched. This was an active attack, meaning hackers are using it to get onto user computers. The update also fixes two other high-severity...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Here's Why Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Never Build A Smartphone

The Tesla smartphone has been buzzing about in the rumor mill, but the thing is, its CEO Elon Musk already hinted at something much bigger. For a company that sold various phone accessories, one could assume making a smartphone is next on Tesla's to-do list, right? That's exactly what many rumors suggested with Tesla's upcoming smartphone allegedly called the "Pi Phone" (via Yahoo). A YouTube video concept showcases how this phone can connect to the internet using Starlink, navigate a Tesla, and even be controlled using its user's thoughts.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Apple Car's First Test Drive Was A Total Disaster

Several of the automotive and technology industry's biggest names are racing to get the first self-driving car on the road, so it's no surprise Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, has thrown its hat into the ring. Although it is competing with huge names like Tesla, Mercedes, and BMW, Apple has all the tools and pedigree it needs to create a competitive self-driving car. The company has a history of producing highly polished, reliable, user-focused products, so what could go wrong? Well, a lot, apparently.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone

Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Tech Deals Under $50

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and vast discounts are available across the global web megastore's huge range of products. Obviously given that it's an Amazon event, the company's products tend to lead the way when it comes to deals. It isn't unheard of for Jeff Bezos' brainchild to reduce the prices of its more popular products by as much as 75% during the company's annual two days of "Black Friday in summer." The online retailer is going all out this year and is even offering a free $30 to Prime members who complete its checklist of tasks. Around three weeks of bargains are on offer, but today and tomorrow are the days in which you're likely to see the biggest and most frequent discounts.
SHOPPING
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 441st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The first round of the James Webb telescope started circulating this week. They are quite beautiful, and they also make for excellent wallpapers. In case you’re interested, we wrote up a quick tutorial along with links to the full-resolution images.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Microsoft OneNote app for Android just got even better. Here's what's new

Microsoft's powerful and popular note-taking app, OneNote, is about to get a visual refresh to the Home tab on Android devices. The main change to OneNote mobile takes effect on the Home tab in the app, Microsoft announced in a blog post. It will let users capture naturally with text, voice, ink and camera as well as remember rich note preview cards.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

HMD Launches New Nokia Phone With Built-In TWS Earbuds

HMD, the Finnish company that owns Nokia, has been making smartphones and feature phones for a long time now. While Nokia's smartphones didn't exactly set the sales charts on fire after it returned to the space following a disastrous acquisition by Microsoft, its feature phone business has been doing quite well. In fact, per a recent IDC report, Nokia is the world's second-largest manufacturer of feature phones, trailing just behind a Chinese company called Itel mobile.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Best Feature Of Android Phones, According To 44% Of People We Polled

When it comes to Android phones, most people rate them highly for their customizability, ease of use, and versatility. These phones are made to entertain, educate, and in many ways are highly beneficial to users. However, in a recent survey SlashGear conducted of 621 U.S. readers, respondents indicated they feel the best feature on their Android phones is not its custom apps but rather AI.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

A Guide to Every Troubleshooter in Windows 11

Troubleshooters are built-in utilities in Windows which assist with diagnosing and resolving system issues. Often, they can be a last resort when all other methods fail to solve our problem. Windows 10 users have access to many troubleshooters; if you've been using them for years, you can't deny their usefulness.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

SlashGear

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy