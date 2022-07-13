How To Increase The Download Speed On Your PS5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and vast discounts are available across the global web megastore's huge range of products. Obviously given that it's an Amazon event, the company's products tend to lead the way when it comes to deals. It isn't unheard of for Jeff Bezos' brainchild to reduce the prices of its more popular products by as much as 75% during the company's annual two days of "Black Friday in summer." The online retailer is going all out this year and is even offering a free $30 to Prime members who complete its checklist of tasks. Around three weeks of bargains are on offer, but today and tomorrow are the days in which you're likely to see the biggest and most frequent discounts.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO