Northern Columbia County got drought-busting rainfall on Wednesday, while almost all of the county received some rain. Hail also fell in parts of the county. Radar estimates from the National Weather Service in Shreveport indicate that up to five inches of rain fell on a part of the county between the Lamartine and College Hill communities, while more than 4 inches fell in north Magnolia, Waldo, McNeil and along U.S. 79 toward Stephens.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO