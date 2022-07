Mike Gundy has an issue with Texas and Oklahoma perhaps leaking some sensitive Big 12 information and giving it to the SEC. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, the Oklahoma State coach has mentioned the idea that the two programs could be untrustworthy due to their future affiliations. Evidently, he believes new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark may want to think about disallowing them to participate in the conference’s meetings.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO