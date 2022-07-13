ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Study prompts Orem to look into creating new school district

By Ally O'rullian
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxYex_0gejWGkg00

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A new study is prompting Orem leaders ask the public if they should leave Alpine School District and create their own.

The study shows multiple issues in Orem’s schools, and it would be economically feasible to leave. This comes as Alpine School District plans to pass a $595 million bond, which would partially fund Orem schools but also increase property taxes.

According to the findings, residents would pay about 7% less in property taxes if they create their own district and alpine’s bond passes. But they would also pay 7% more if they leave and put money towards earthquake safety.

It’s a complicated issue, that’s why their leaders need public input.

The study is 281 pages detailing the past 5 years for 15,000 students in Orem.

SLCSD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

“My takeaway is there’s a number of issues that we need to dive into a lot deeper,” Orem Mayor David Young said.

The study finds grades were low.

“We found a decline in test scores in many of the schools.”

Class sizes were large.

“We’re over 30 in our class sizes in neighboring districts your more in the 20s.”

The buildings had poor earthquake safety.

“We don’t want our kids in a place that can cave in on them in school.”

In the past, almost 20 years about $120 million of Orem residents’ taxes paid for schools outside of Orem.

“There’s a disparity because of the priorities alpine school district has to build new schools for residences throughout the district.”

The conductors of the study explained, being in a larger school district means your money doesn’t necessarily stay in your city and their findings points to benefits of being a smaller district.

“In smaller school districts there was a correlation between a teacher in smaller classes and higher achievements.”

Pie and Beer Day returns this July

Mayor Young also said changing to a smaller district could bring resources back to the city.

“We’d have local representation we would have more ability to effect how our kids are taught, what they’re taught, and have our money be used in our own community.”

Alpine School District responded to this study saying, “We’re aware of the study of conducted by Orem City and we’re cooperative in providing information. We encourage residents to study the issue.”

The next step is deciding whether or not to put a new school district on the ballot, then residents would vote on it this November.

Orem’s first public meeting about the new district is tonight at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Orem, UT
Government
Orem, UT
Education
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
kslnewsradio.com

Where things stand on wildfires burning in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters across Utah got some help from the weather this week, as temperatures cooled a bit and cloud cover along with monsoon moisture rolled in. Still there are several wildfires that are being fought across Utah. Here’s where things stand on the major wildfires burning...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Thousands of Utah inmates transferred to new prison in SLC

UTAH (ABC4) – Thanks to coordination from multiple state agencies, thousands of inmates have now been transferred to a new Utah prison. From July 11 to July 15, 2,464 inmates were transferred from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A look at Salt Lake home prices compared to last year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret that home sales across the Wasatch Front have skyrocketed in recent years — some since last year. The housing market in Utah was booming over the last couple of months, but new data shows that home sales have actually dipped — hitting a new 10-year low.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Provo man who died in bicycle accident identified

The man who died in a bicycle accident in the Park City area on July 7 has been identified as Hunter Thorstenson. He was 21. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released the man’s name with a message from his family on Facebook. “Hunter Thorstenson, 21, of Provo, Utah...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Property Taxes#Alpine School District
ksl.com

What did it take to safely transfer 2,464 inmates to Utah's new prison?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that it had completed the transfer of 2,464 incarcerated individuals from facilities in Draper to the new $1 billion Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. The move, completed over five days this week, involved 340 runs...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

NEW FIRE: Precision Fire prompts I-15 road closures

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has prompted road closures which are impacting the right lane of northbound traffic on Interstate 15. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reported the start of the Precision Fire along Interstate 15 near mile marker 241 at the boarder line between Juab and Utah County at 6:22 p.m. on […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah County Fairs as We Know Them Are Disappearing

Rows and rows of metal food carts gleaming in the sun, booths and tables piled-high with myriad arts and crafts for sale, music blaring from a range of makeshift stages, 4-H kids leading their hand-raised livestock to the auction block, petting zoos, the booming drawl of the rodeo announcer, the intermingled scents of fried food, disturbed earth, leather and manure—it must be the county fair.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Lehi splash pad closed after vandalism incident

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi splash pad facility has been closed after a significant vandalism incident. Officials say the Ivory Ridge Splash Pad was vandalized to the point where it is no longer usable. The bathroom and other parts of the facility were heavily vandalized, as shown in...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Several cougar sightings reported in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Multiple residents in West Valley City have reported cougar sightings over the past couple of weeks. According to the West Valley City Police Department, residents have spotted cougars in the areas of:. 6000 West 3500 South. 4500 West 3080 South. 4400 South 3200 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Troopers identify 5 killed since last week on Utah's roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Friday released the names of five people killed in crashes across Utah since last week. A pedestrian, Jerald Parker, 56, of Colorado, was hit by a car about 3:46 a.m. Monday at Camp Williams Road in Saratoga Springs, said Sgt. Derek Dalton. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Excessive heat and storm potential for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’ll be another day of storm potential and extreme heat.  The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather. Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but the valleys […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rangers, deputies to step up parking enforcement in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — Even on a gray day at Tibble Fork Reservoir, finding a spot along the shoreline can be difficult and finding a parking spot can be even tougher. “It’s definitely been harder over the years, I feel like, to get a good spot,” said Sam Mann, who was out enjoying the summer weather Thursday with a friend.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy