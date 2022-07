EL PASO, Texas -- A man and a woman were arrested at the La Quinta Inn at 7550 Remcon as they were preparing to drive away, according to El Paso police. Police say they were wanted for a variety of charges. The suspects are 24-year-old Kathleen Arteche and 25-year-old Omar Rosales. Police say Arteche was The post Man and woman wanted on a variety of charges arrested at Westside Hotel appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO