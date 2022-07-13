ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Police Officer of the year ceremony honors acts of heroism, vigilance

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remarkable acts of bravery, dedicated detective work and selfless feats of heroism were honored Wednesday afternoon at the NYPD’s Police Officer of the Year ceremony at Rossville’s Old Bermuda Inn. Police officers and detectives from Staten Island’s four precincts were delivered honors...

www.silive.com

The hate crime murder of Jimmy Zappalorti: A Staten Islander's stolen life, and the legacy that endures 32 years later

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least once a week, Robert Zappalorti thinks about his younger brother, Jimmy. The elder Zappalorti was 49 years old when Jimmy was stabbed to death by two men intent on robbing him, heinously murdered near his parents’ house in his home community of Charleston on Jan. 22, 1990. The Vietnam War veteran, who was openly gay, was targeted because one of his assailants, Michael Taylor, “didn’t like queers.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island street named for Eric Garner

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island street has been named for Eric Garner, who died after an NYPD officer put him in a chokehold during an arrest.There were cheers as the sign reading "Eric Garner Way" was unveiled Saturday. The sign on Bay Street can be found on the block where Garner died in 2014.Sunday will mark eight years since Garner's death.Gwen Carr, Garner's mother, says she thought the street renaming would never happen."I prayed for this day for eight years, and now it's come to pass. We haven't gotten fully justice, but this is a step in the right direction," she said.Garner was 43 years old when he died.Officers had been ordered to arrest him for selling cigarettes.The officer who put Garner in the chokehold, which was banned by the police department, was fired by the NYPD. A grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice both declined to bring criminal charges against that officer.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYPD: Annadale man, 46, reported missing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 46-year-old man reported missing from Annadale. Elson Gonzalez was seen on Friday around 11:43 p.m. inside a residence located on the 300 block of Edgegrove Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
#Nypd#Police Sergeant#Police Precinct#Old Bermuda Inn
Staten Island obituaries for July 16, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Walter O. Ettinger, 79, a a 60-year member of Local 3 IBEW, active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and devoted husband, father, grandfather, has died.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
D.A. details creepy comments allegedly made by suspect in teen groping on Staten Island bus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man made disturbing comments about a teen girl whom he groped on an MTA bus in New Springville last month, authorities allege. The suspect is one of two men who were sought in connection with separate incidents of groping on MTA buses that allegedly occurred several hours apart on the same day, Monday, June 6.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
A neighborhood under siege: Residents of Staten Island's Todt Hill call emergency meeting amid startling crime wave

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a fairly secluded, upscale section of Staten Island where the roads narrow and the lawns are pristine — the residents are terrified. An emergency meeting was called Sunday by the Iron Hills Civic Association (IHCA) amid a recent wave of luxury auto thefts, home break-ins and carjackings in the Todt Hill area. About 200 people attended, including concerned property owners, the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct commander and District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
