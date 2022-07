MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights limits the amount of tax revenue Colorado governments are allowed to keep. Mesa County is approximately $12.7 million over that limit, and you’ll be getting a refund because of it. The only stipulation is you must be an “active” registered voter. “Active” in this context does not necessarily mean you’ve voted recently, just that you are registered to vote in the state of Colorado.

