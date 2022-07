The Washington Nationals are entertaining a possible trade that could lead to a seismic shift in Major League Baseball. The Nationals are open to trading outfielder Juan Soto after the All-Star turned down a huge contract offer from the organization, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals, a contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in MLB history, albeit not in average annual value. Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, typically takes his clients to free agency to test their value on the open market.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO