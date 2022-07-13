New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

DETROIT – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday to 128 months’ imprisonment on a charge of attempted kidnapping, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Damon Burke, 49, of Vineyard Haven, admitted in his plea agreement that on March 23, 2021, he had attempted to kidnap the victim—an ex-girlfriend from approximately 20 years ago with whom he had no recent contact. Burke had previously stalked the victim and restrained her in a vehicle without her consent after their relationship ended. That episode led to a conviction on state charges of criminal possession of a firearm in New York in 2002. In March 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the victim. After driving from Massachusetts to Michigan, Burke assaulted the woman’s housemate and tried to steal a key to the victim’s home. Burke then attempted to go to the victim’s home. Police later stopped Burke near that location. In his car, Burke had a note to the victim, a stun gun, and a variety of kidnapping tools, including zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grenades, and other items.

