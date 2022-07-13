ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton, VT

New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople arrest two people after high-speed chase in Barton. Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store. Police...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police

Doctors are getting the word out that lung cancer screenings can be life-saving for eligible smokers and past smokers. Vermont’s primary elections are just under a month away and one Democrat and three Republicans are vying in separate primaries to go on to the fall election. Champlain Parkway work...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Can you hear me now? Testing the state of cellphone coverage in Vermont

Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning. Newport grandfather charged with child cruelty; 3-year-old recovering from near drowning. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Car vs. Garbage truck crash causes diesel leak. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Overdose deaths rise in St. Joseph County

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police searching for armed robber who hit Vt. convenience store

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from a Vermont convenience store. It happened at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. Police say a person with a gun walked into the store and demanded cash. When the...
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

Sadly, Vermont Department of Public Safety Is Offering New Active Shooter Training

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, July 14, 2022) — Vermont’s Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Supreme Court considers cellphone data used in Burlington murder conviction

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court is weighing whether cellphone location data should have been used in a 2015 Burlington homicide case. A Burlington jury in 2018 found Chavis Murphy guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Obafemi Adedapo. Now serving a 20 to life sentence, Murphy’s lawyers argue his conviction should be tossed.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Moderate drought reported in Vt., NH; water restrictions imposed

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and some communities are asking residents to reduce water use as much of the state is in a moderate drought. More than half of Maine and parts of eastern Vermont are also in a moderate drought, and a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will now be training communities on what to do in event of an active shooter or violent threat. Beginning in August, the first of eight SURVIVERMONT sessions around the state will teach communities tactics such as “see something, say something,” “run, hide, fight,” and “stop the bleed.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles PART 2

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after going to Michigan to try and kidnap ex-girlfriend

DETROIT – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday to 128 months’ imprisonment on a charge of attempted kidnapping, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Damon Burke, 49, of Vineyard Haven, admitted in his plea agreement that on March 23, 2021, he had attempted to kidnap the victim—an ex-girlfriend from approximately 20 years ago with whom he had no recent contact. Burke had previously stalked the victim and restrained her in a vehicle without her consent after their relationship ended. That episode led to a conviction on state charges of criminal possession of a firearm in New York in 2002. In March 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the victim. After driving from Massachusetts to Michigan, Burke assaulted the woman’s housemate and tried to steal a key to the victim’s home. Burke then attempted to go to the victim’s home. Police later stopped Burke near that location. In his car, Burke had a note to the victim, a stun gun, and a variety of kidnapping tools, including zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grenades, and other items.
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy