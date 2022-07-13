ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

PFF's ranking of college football's 10 best quarterbacks has everybody upset

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2fAt_0gejUOsu00

The calendar has turned to summer and, as the college football offseason inches closer to kickoff, more services are making their rankings known.

That includes Pro Football Focus, who recently announced their list of the 10 best quarterbacks in college football coming into the 2022 season.

Let's just say, there has been some debate about the results.

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama, predictably comes into the ranking as the No. 1 player at the position.

But from there, things got unpredictable.

Reaction to the rankings was decidedly mixed.

Namely, most of the controversy stems from the placement of C.J. Stroud, who comes in at No. 4 behind a pair of former Oklahoma quarterbacks.

A redshirt freshman last season, the Ohio State starter led the No. 1 ranked total offense in college football, passing for 4,435 yards with 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing almost 72 percent of his attempts.

Stroud was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award, and is the first quarterback in Ohio State history to pass for five TDs against Big Ten teams four times in a single season.

He passed for a Rose Bowl record 573 yards against Utah and tied an Ohio State football record and set a Rose Bowl mark with a record six TD passes.

Notably left off the list was a quartet of SEC quarterbacks: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Mississippi State's Will Rogers.

Hooker and Rogers posted top 15 numbers when it came to completion percentage and Jefferson ranked 17th. Rogers was second in college football with a 73.9 percent completion mark. Hooker ran the No. 9 ranked offense in the country a year ago.

Levis led Kentucky to its fourth 10-win season, including a bowl win over No. 15 Iowa, while ranking in the top 10 among SEC quarterbacks in several categories, including total TDs, passing average, and total offense.

Utah's Cameron Rising also didn't crack the top 10 despite posting the No. 6 quarterback rating mark nationally at 84.2 last fall.

But you can't please everybody, and this list certainly didn't.

You can see College Football HQ's list of the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2022 season here.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Pff#Ohio State Football#Qbs#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Sec
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

What was that quote from Alabama offensive lineman Roger Shultz back in 1990?. “We ought to pay property tax on Neyland Stadium because we own it.”. The All-SEC center uttered those words following Alabama’s 9-6 win against a favored Vols team in 1990. It was the Crimson Tide’s fifth straight win against UT and ninth in Neyland Stadium in 11 tries, going back to 1972.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
COLUMBIA, SC
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
484
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy