PFF's ranking of college football's 10 best quarterbacks has everybody upset

The calendar has turned to summer and, as the college football offseason inches closer to kickoff, more services are making their rankings known.

That includes Pro Football Focus, who recently announced their list of the 10 best quarterbacks in college football coming into the 2022 season.

Let's just say, there has been some debate about the results.

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama, predictably comes into the ranking as the No. 1 player at the position.

But from there, things got unpredictable.

Reaction to the rankings was decidedly mixed.

Namely, most of the controversy stems from the placement of C.J. Stroud, who comes in at No. 4 behind a pair of former Oklahoma quarterbacks.

A redshirt freshman last season, the Ohio State starter led the No. 1 ranked total offense in college football, passing for 4,435 yards with 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing almost 72 percent of his attempts.

Stroud was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award, and is the first quarterback in Ohio State history to pass for five TDs against Big Ten teams four times in a single season.

He passed for a Rose Bowl record 573 yards against Utah and tied an Ohio State football record and set a Rose Bowl mark with a record six TD passes.

Notably left off the list was a quartet of SEC quarterbacks: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Mississippi State's Will Rogers.

Hooker and Rogers posted top 15 numbers when it came to completion percentage and Jefferson ranked 17th. Rogers was second in college football with a 73.9 percent completion mark. Hooker ran the No. 9 ranked offense in the country a year ago.

Levis led Kentucky to its fourth 10-win season, including a bowl win over No. 15 Iowa, while ranking in the top 10 among SEC quarterbacks in several categories, including total TDs, passing average, and total offense.

Utah's Cameron Rising also didn't crack the top 10 despite posting the No. 6 quarterback rating mark nationally at 84.2 last fall.

But you can't please everybody, and this list certainly didn't.

You can see College Football HQ's list of the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2022 season here.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook