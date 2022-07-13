ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lynching scene in model railroad at Nevada shopping mall draws criticism, protests

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSvt_0gejTdxu00
A model railroad display at a mall in Nevada was taken down after viewers said it depicted a Black person about to be lynched. Screengrab from KSNV

Protesters are asking for an apology to the Black community after a model train display at a Nevada shopping mall depicted a Black man about to be lynched, local news outlets reported.

The display, located at the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson, included various railroad scenes installed by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, the Las Vegas Sun reported. Among those scenes was one showing three white people about to hang a Black person, according to the outlet.

“There was a display, a train display, of a Black man standing on a galley with his hands tied behind his back in front of a noose,” said Rev. Robert Bush, President of the National Action Network in Las Vegas, according to KSNV. “Cowering down is not an option, standing down is not an option, the only option is no racism.”

The railway scenes were displayed in the mall on May 30 and taken down on July 5 after drawing criticism from viewers and activists, including members of the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network, the American Civil Liberties Union and Service Employees International Union’s local chapter, 8 News Now reported.

In a letter, the National Action Network said community members were “outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see,” the outlet reported.

The display was also condemned by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who addressed it in a Tweet.

“Racism has no home here in Nevada,” Sisolak wrote. “This is completely unacceptable and our community deserves answers.”

Sue Jerrems, president of the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, told The Las Vegas Sun that members of the group didn’t mean to offend anyone and said the figure was “nondescript,” not Black.

“We never looked at it as a Black man before,” Jerrems told the outlet. “It was just part of a frontier scene. It had no racist implications. Once someone pointed out the implications of it, we took it down. We apologized.”

But Lindsey Kahn, director of public relations for Brookfield Properties, the company that owns the mall, said officials were “horrified” to learn about the display and immediately demanded that it be removed. She also said the mall will never work with the railway society ever again, The Las Vegas Sun reported.

Community activists are asking that members of the railway society take sensitivity training to prevent incidents like this in the future, 8 News Now reported. But Jerrems said she doesn’t believe that’s necessary and that the group did the right thing by taking the display down, KSNV reported.

“We will no longer be associated with the Galleria Mall since it seems as if all our work has only hurt many of our members who only wanted to do something nice for their community,” Jerrems added in a letter to the Galleria, according to KTNV. “Hopefully, this will be enough to appease the community leaders who may not realize the harm they have caused our friends and club members with this controversy.”

Paula McDonald, an adviser with the National Action Network, told the Las Vegas Sun that Black slaves and railroad workers helped construct railroads in the late 1800s, and that the display could have taught people about that history instead of displaying a lynching.

Members of the National Action Network and other community activist organizations say they plan to protest any future displays by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society until they receive an apology.

The Galleria at Sunset Mall did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News. But a page on the mall’s website dedicated to the railway society’s displays was no longer available as of July 13.

Henderson is about 15 miles south of Las Vegas.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Maine State
Henderson, NV
Society
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Two Las Vegas Strip Casino Leaders Get Bad Covid News

Covid crushed the travel business and few cities took a bigger hit than Las Vegas. Under orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), the city's casinos, hotels and restaurants closed for roughly two months in the early days of the pandemic. The reopening of Sin City was a slow process,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Black People#The Mall#Racism#The Las Vegas Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TheStreet

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known for the glitz and glamour of casino operators, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, downtown Vegas has a grittier reputation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

18K+
Followers
742
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy