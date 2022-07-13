ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Man arrested after refusing to wear mask dies in California jail, lawsuit says

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A California man who was arrested after refusing to wear a mask died while incarcerated due to jail staff’s lack of medical attention, a lawsuit filed by his family says.

Thirty-five days after being incarcerated, Maurice Monk, 45, died in Alameda County Santa Rita Jail despite his family’s “numerous attempts” to get him “ medications he so desperately needed, ” according to a lawsuit filed Monday, July 11 by Monk’s daughter, Nia’Amore Monk.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment by time of publication.

In an email to KTVU last November, Sgt. Ray Kelly said any deaths at the jail are “unfortunate.”

“Many of the people who come to us suffer from serious illness, poverty and lack of access to regular external health care in the community,” Kelly said. “We go to great lengths to make sure all people in our custody receive exceptional health care and other services.”

Monk was first arrested last June after a verbal disagreement about wearing a mask on a bus, according to an email to McClatchy News from Ty Clarke, a lawyer for the plaintiff. Monk was brought to jail but released a few weeks later in July 2021.

Subsequently, Monk missed a court appearance for the case, and a bench warrant was issued, according to Clarke. He was arrested again on Oct. 11, 2021 and detained at Santa Rita Jail.

Prior to being incarcerated, Monk had been taking medication for high blood pressure, diabetes and schizophrenia, according to the lawsuit.

During his more than month-long incarceration, his sister, Elvira Monk, provided medical records to jail staff that showed his prescribed medications, the complaint says. She “even brought the medications to the jail.”

She continued contacting jail staff about his medications until November 16, 2021, the day after Monk died, as she was not informed of his death until the day after, according to the lawsuit.

Monk’s death certificate lists “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as his cause of death, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit says Monk died of “heart and/or blood pressure complication” that resulted from the jail’s refusal to provide him prescribed medications.

The family has not been provided his autopsy report or jail records, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and that Monk’s daughter be awarded general, special and punitive damages.

Santa Rita Jail is about 40 miles east of San Francisco.

North Carolina jail deaths reach a record-high in 2021. Why are so many inmates dying?

Women’s prison in Fort Worth rife with corruption, cover-ups, whistleblower says

25-year-old man dies in Mecklenburg jail, the fifth death at uptown facility this year

Comments / 15

Carlotta
2d ago

His death has noything to do with him not wearing a mask. False headline. Death was due to jail not supplying him with his prescribed meds. The jail should really be held accountable for this one. Pretty cut and dry case.

Reply
3
Related
CBS San Francisco

Man detained after SFO bomb threat prompts evacuation of international terminal

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat and a man detained after authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said.The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco police department.Investigators at the airport "deemed the item possibly incendiary." A man was taken into custody but no other details were not immediately available about the individual.The terminal was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Camera Video Released Of Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Charged Officer In Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive. As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives. WATCH: Body camera video of the July...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Poverty#San Francisco#Diabetes#North Carolina#Mcclatchy News#Ktvu
eastcountytoday.net

Woman Arrested in Oakley For Illicit Behavior With Juveniles

In March 2022, the Oakley Police Department received a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between an adult female and a juvenile male victim. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, a 34-year-old female and Oakley resident. Oakley Police detectives immediately began investigating the allegations. Several interviews and search warrants...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Weston Ranch

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that took the life of a teenager in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton Police officers say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900...
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in San Jose the Plant shopping center shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said they are investigating their 22nd murder of the year after a shooting at the 2100 block of Monterey Road. At around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Plant shopping center and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Convenience store in San Bruno robbed twice; 2 arrested

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two armed robberies occurred at a San Bruno convenience store, police announced Wednesday in a press release. The robberies happened earlier this month, one on July 6 and another on July 9, on the 100 block of Angus Ave.
berkeleyside.org

After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
BERKELEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
HAYWARD, CA
KCBS News Radio

Unhoused woman stabbed to death in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An unhoused woman has died in San Jose after being stabbed Tuesday night. At 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Market Street near Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park due to a call of a woman being physically assaulted, the San Jose Police Department reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Two die in separate fatal collisions in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
MODESTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

18K+
Followers
702
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy