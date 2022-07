DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO