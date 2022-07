On the night of July 12th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office along with Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Liberal Police Department assisted the Morton County Sheriff’s Office with a high-speed chase which began in Morton County. A successful deployment of stop sticks caused the fleeing vehicle to lose air in two tires, but continued at a speed of approximately 90 mph. The vehicle eventually drove off the roadway into a corn field near the intersection RD 7 and RD K in Seward County. After about a six-hour man hunt in the corn field all 3 occupants of the vehicle were apprehended.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO