Meth-making ‘Breaking Bad’ duo are about to be immortalized as statues in New Mexico

“Breaking Bad” main characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will have bronze statues on display in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to celebrate the hit TV show. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The iconic meth-making characters from the hit TV series “Breaking Bad” are about to be celebrated with bronze statues in New Mexico.

Walter White, the high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, will have a statue with his meth cooking partner, Jesse Pinkman.

Vince Gilligan, the show’s director and producer, and Sony Pictures Television donated the statues to the City of Albuquerque where the five-season series was set and filmed, the company said in a news release.

“Over the course of fifteen years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us. I wanted to return the favor and give something back,” Gilligan said in the release.

The “larger-than-life” statues of the pair took two years to craft after they were commissioned by Sony Pictures Television, the release states.

And now they will be on display for the public at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The statues, designed by sculptor Trevor Grove, will be on display beginning July 29, when the Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller introduces them. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul who play Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will make an appearance at the ceremony.

“The cast and crew of Breaking Bad changed American television and have had an unmistakable role in our city’s meteoric rise in the film industry. In Albuquerque, they’ve been our friends and neighbors for the past decade and a half, and we’ll always be grateful to this team,” Keller said in the release.

The Emmy award-winning show ran from 2008 until 2013. A spin-off of the show, “Better Call Saul,” began airing after its final season. And “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie” was released in 2019.