Indiana State

Indiana students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores, with standardized test results indicating a tentative bright spot following years of pandemic-disrupted learning.

Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education show the statewide percentage of students meeting their grade expectations for math climbing to 39.4% from 2021′s 36.9%.

The English proficiency levels rose to 41.2%, up from last year’s 40.5%. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says she believes teachers and students should be proud of their progress in recovering from the pandemic’s disruptions.

