Frisco, TX

The Halal Guys restaurant coming to Eldorado Parkway in Frisco

By Grant Johnson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development that will also feature Crumbl Cookies and PT Neighborhood Pizzeria. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys, an international restaurant chain originating from a...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 13 Amazing Indoor Water Park Dallas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an indoor water park Dallas? You’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will discuss the best places to swim, slide, and splash in the DFW area, no matter the weather. Image Source: The Keller Pointe website. Choose one of these spots below, and you...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Weir’s Furniture in Southlake is 'a destination,' offering variety for customers

Daniel Sizer manages the Weir’s Furniture in Southlake. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Sizer started his career with Weir’s Furniture in December 1980 as a delivery driver and worked his way up to become manager of the Southlake store about seven years ago. Sizer’s growth within the business is reflected from a company that “cares about their people and makes them feel at home.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

New pitmaster comes to town

There’s a new pitmaster in town. Last month, longtime Texas barbecue purveyor Stephan Nedwetzky established his first brick-and-mortar shop in Van Alstyne. The Pit Commander is now open at 224 East Jefferson Street in the spot formerly occupied by Buck Snort BBQ. The restaurant features a selection of central...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
cravedfw

Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
DALLAS, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Arwa Coffee expected to open new location in Richardson in Greenville Business Center

Arwa Coffee, opening in Richardson later this year, will serve a variety of coffee drinks and include a cafe. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Arwa Coffee is expected to open in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson later this year. The coffee shop will be located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223, and is projected to cost $120,000, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. No grand opening date has been announced. The cafe will serve a variety of coffee drinks and will include a cafe and coffee bar.
RICHARDSON, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s rolls its Beef Bus through DFW to introduce Texans to Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s is expanding to DFW this fall, but you can sneak a taste of their Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and Chicago-style hot dogs “dragged through the garden” (mustard, relish, celery, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomato, kosher pickles and peppers) right now. Portillo’s...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Istanbul Cuisine opening soon in Southlake

Istanbul Cuisine's gyro platter comes with slices of lamb, beef or chicken. (Courtesy Istanbul Cuisine) Turkish- and Mediterranean-style restaurant Istanbul Cuisine will open its second location in Southlake on July 17. The restaurant is located at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. in the former location of Panera Bread. Owner Can Karatas...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas girl inspires new Blue Bell ice cream flavor

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Blue Bell ice cream released a new flavor inspired by a North Texas student. Midlothian teen Madelyn Dodd inspired the strawberry lemonade sherbert. It's strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbert, with lemon flavored flakes. The 13-year-old was inspired while drinking a strawberry lemonade. Dodd wrote to...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

This San Antonian is Getting Paid $10,000 to Eat Tacos

Chris Flores will eat at 20 different taco restaurants this weekend. The San Antonio native was announced this week as Favor’s chief taco officer, a two-month gig that pays $10,000 and requires Flores to travel the state eating tacos and sharing about his experience on the H-E-B-owned delivery company’s social channels. He’s starting this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he and the team at Favor have mapped out 20 different places to try in three days. How will he eat that many tacos each day? “One bite at a time,” says Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios Dallas

4 great places to get corn dogs in Dallas

Corn dogs are very Dallas — processed meat dipped in fried batter, served on a stick, ending up somehow delicious. But which spots stand out above the rest? Also, is it corn dog or corny dog?Here are four terrific places to get your deep-fried fix.1. Fletcher'sWhy it stands out: The State Fair legend has been slinging corny dogs since 1942.This year's fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Photo courtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs2. CornDog with No NameWhy it stands out: A Fletcher mother-daughter duo founded this concept eatery, which is a good option year-round.Catch them at local...
DALLAS, TX
