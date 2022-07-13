ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodsboro, MD

Woodsboro approves bid to demolish building at future site of town hall

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

The Woodsboro town commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a Frederick-based contractor to demolish the little building on the property the town purchased last month to build its town hall.

Woodsboro bought the three-quarter-acre lot at 605 S. Main St. for about $270,000. It has long been home to a wood-paneled building that locals call “The Hut.”

Most recently, the building housed J R Sports Bar and Restaurant.

The town will pay JCS Communications $16,500 to tear down The Hut and the small shed that also stands on the property. As part of the project, the contractor will cap the site’s sewer lines and remove the building foundation.

In the company’s bid for the project, it estimated it could finish the work in about five days.

Demolition can't start until Potomac Edison has removed the overhead power lines from the property, Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes said.

The town accepted three other bids for the project. The bid from JCS Communications was the lowest the town received.

RGR and Sons Trucking, a Woodsboro-based trucking and excavation company, said it could complete the project for $16,780.

Virginia-based Digger Demolition and Recon submitted a bid for $32,000. The bid from Thurmont-based Limitless Contracting was nearly $39,000.

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to put a town-owned lot at 503 S. Main St. up for sale.

Barnes’s predecessor, Bill Rittelmeyer, and the Board of Commissioners purchased that property to use for the town hall in late 2018. But with a width of 64 feet, the size of the lot was not ideal for the building, Barnes said last month.

Then, in May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed off on a $400,000 grant to help Woodsboro with the town hall project. The money allowed the town to take out a loan and purchase a bigger piece of land for the building.

The town purchased 503 S. Main St. for $90,000 in 2018. A Realtor the town is working with to sell the property estimates it will go for at least $148,000, Barnes said.

“I think it’s gonna wind up in a bidding war,” Barnes said. At least three developers are interested in purchasing it, he added.

Commissioner Jesse Case voiced doubt the town would be able to get more than $148,000 for the property. So far, it hasn’t had any luck finding buyers for another lot that’s for sale.

But that property is in a “very low area,” Commissioner John Cutshall said. It’s also not on Main Street.

“This is prime real estate in the big town of Woodsboro,” Barnes joked about the Main Street lot.

In other news, Donnie Strawsburg, the town’s part-time code enforcement officer, started Monday, Barnes said.

He will respond to violations of town code around Woodsboro, and work with the town’s maintenance workers.

Woodsboro has also finalized a list of projects it would like to be covered by the state Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure grant.

The list of projects includes repainting the Woodsboro Regional Park tennis courts — and adding lines for pickleball — and running electrical lines to the park’s stage and two pavilions and for the bathroom, once it is constructed.

The list also includes buying and installing additional lighting around the park.

Other Frederick County municipalities are compiling lists of projects they’d like to use the grant money to complete. Municipalities will submit an application together, after their leaders meet in August to combine their lists and determine which projects to prioritize.

More than $2 million is available in grant money within the county, and the cost of the projects Woodsboro is requesting comes to about $130,000. Barnes said he feels confident the town will get funding for most or all of the projects on its list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Jefferson County makes additional ambulance service decisions

CHARLES TOWN — Despite canceling their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting due to the July 4 holiday week, Jefferson County Commission held a special meeting on Friday to move forward with plans for county-run ambulance service. Commissioners have been pushing for a county-wide ambulance service that will be under their control for several months, and decisions made Friday take them one step closer to that goal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
City
Woodsboro, MD
Local
Maryland Government
frederickcountymd.gov

New Water Main Closes Westbound Guilford Drive

FREDERICK, Md. – A water main break has forced the closure of all three westbound lanes of Guilford Drive from Route 85 to the first traffic signal. Crews are on site to make repairs. Drivers should follow the marked detour route and use caution traveling south along Route 85.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Wolfsville Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 8, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces Wolfsville Road will be closed between Federal Lookout Road and the Frederick County line from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 through Thursday, July 14, 2022. The closure will be for pipe installation. For...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Walmart Fulfillment Centers Nearing Operations

Excerpt from Franklin County Area Development’s publication, The Developer Volume 13 Issue 2. Walmart recently acknowledged that the 1.5 million square foot building under construction adjacent to Exit 3, I-81 in Greencastle will be their latest e-fulfillment center. The building footprint combined with its height will provide for nearly 3 million square feet of usable space.
GREENCASTLE, PA
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J R#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Jcs Communications#Hut#Rgr#Sons Trucking#Digger Demolition#Recon#Limitless Contracting
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
theriver953.com

Spotted Lanternfly Update and Quarantine Details

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 July 15-17

Everything is big this weekend in Downtown Frederick, from the bikes to Downtown’s newest outdoor happy hour! The Partnership is taking over City Hall Park to bring you the finest celebratory High Wheel Race party this side of, well, anywhere! Food, adult beverages, and penny farthings as far as the eye can see.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore

UPDATE: No injuries have been reported and no vehicles were damaged. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE, MD—A parking garage collapsed in downtown Baltimore on Friday morning. The collapse occurred at around 10 a.m. in the unit block of E. Pratt Street (21202). Crews are on their way to the scene to check for anyone who may be trapped.  Building inspectors … Continue reading "Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore" The post Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents losing patience over roar of dirt bikes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For residents living along roads frequented by dirt bikers, it's proving to be a long summer of discontent. For months, residents have demanded police step up enforcement on dirt bikes which are illegal to ride in Baltimore. This week, residents at Pratt and President Streets watched...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
5K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy