Woodsboro approves bid to demolish building at future site of town hall

The Woodsboro town commissioners voted Tuesday to hire a Frederick-based contractor to demolish the little building on the property the town purchased last month to build its town hall.

Woodsboro bought the three-quarter-acre lot at 605 S. Main St. for about $270,000. It has long been home to a wood-paneled building that locals call “The Hut.”

Most recently, the building housed J R Sports Bar and Restaurant.

The town will pay JCS Communications $16,500 to tear down The Hut and the small shed that also stands on the property. As part of the project, the contractor will cap the site’s sewer lines and remove the building foundation.

In the company’s bid for the project, it estimated it could finish the work in about five days.

Demolition can't start until Potomac Edison has removed the overhead power lines from the property, Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes said.

The town accepted three other bids for the project. The bid from JCS Communications was the lowest the town received.

RGR and Sons Trucking, a Woodsboro-based trucking and excavation company, said it could complete the project for $16,780.

Virginia-based Digger Demolition and Recon submitted a bid for $32,000. The bid from Thurmont-based Limitless Contracting was nearly $39,000.

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to put a town-owned lot at 503 S. Main St. up for sale.

Barnes’s predecessor, Bill Rittelmeyer, and the Board of Commissioners purchased that property to use for the town hall in late 2018. But with a width of 64 feet, the size of the lot was not ideal for the building, Barnes said last month.

Then, in May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed off on a $400,000 grant to help Woodsboro with the town hall project. The money allowed the town to take out a loan and purchase a bigger piece of land for the building.

The town purchased 503 S. Main St. for $90,000 in 2018. A Realtor the town is working with to sell the property estimates it will go for at least $148,000, Barnes said.

“I think it’s gonna wind up in a bidding war,” Barnes said. At least three developers are interested in purchasing it, he added.

Commissioner Jesse Case voiced doubt the town would be able to get more than $148,000 for the property. So far, it hasn’t had any luck finding buyers for another lot that’s for sale.

But that property is in a “very low area,” Commissioner John Cutshall said. It’s also not on Main Street.

“This is prime real estate in the big town of Woodsboro,” Barnes joked about the Main Street lot.

In other news, Donnie Strawsburg, the town’s part-time code enforcement officer, started Monday, Barnes said.

He will respond to violations of town code around Woodsboro, and work with the town’s maintenance workers.

Woodsboro has also finalized a list of projects it would like to be covered by the state Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure grant.

The list of projects includes repainting the Woodsboro Regional Park tennis courts — and adding lines for pickleball — and running electrical lines to the park’s stage and two pavilions and for the bathroom, once it is constructed.

The list also includes buying and installing additional lighting around the park.

Other Frederick County municipalities are compiling lists of projects they’d like to use the grant money to complete. Municipalities will submit an application together, after their leaders meet in August to combine their lists and determine which projects to prioritize.

More than $2 million is available in grant money within the county, and the cost of the projects Woodsboro is requesting comes to about $130,000. Barnes said he feels confident the town will get funding for most or all of the projects on its list.