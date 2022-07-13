ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Authorizes New COVID Vaccine, From Novavax

By Jessica Rendall
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older. Novavax is a two-dose primary series vaccine, with each dose given three weeks apart. Because it's authorized as a primary series vaccine, Novavax can't be used as a booster shot by people who've...

Comments / 2

WebMD

U.S. Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe Paxlovid Directly

July 7, 2022 – Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, directly to patients. The FDA revised the drug’s emergency use authorization on Wednesday, letting state-licensed pharmacists screen patients and determine if they are eligible for Paxlovid, according to The Associated Press. Previously, only doctors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug

People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mrna#The Johnson Johnson#Omicron#Ba
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
UPI News

Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August

Moderna Inc. announced Wednesday that the revamped COVID-19 booster shot it has developed to fight Omicron and its subvariants should be ready for public use by August. The company has been making shots of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273.214, before getting regulatory approval so it can be ready to ship doses out for the fall and winter, when health experts worry that there could be another wave of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Mashed

The Ice Cream Brand Health Officials Linked To A Deadly Listeria Outbreak

One thing no brand wants attached to their name is a bacterial outbreak due to their food. Many diners may remember when Chipotle was hit with a $25 million fine, a record high for a food safety case, several years after its notorious E. coli outbreaks that occurred between 2015 and 2018. The highly publicized incidents sickened more than 1,000 people and resulted in major profit losses, as well as a hit to Chipotle's reputation among customers and investors (via CNN Business).
FLORIDA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

