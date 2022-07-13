1st time the charm for Christophel, Wagner in Flat Five debut

Flat Five winner Will Christophel, 20, crosses the finish line and passes race founder and director Dennis Herrmann in the 39th edition of the race Monday, July 4. Christophel, a graduate of North Caroline High School, stopped the timer in 30 minutes, 30 seconds. PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

ROCK HALL — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Flat Five — one of the signature events of Rock Hall’s extended Independence Day celebration — returned in 2022 with one of the most competitive fields in recent memory.

Will Christophel, 20, of Greensboro outkicked two challengers over the final 200 yards to win his Flat Five debut.

Christophel stopped the timer in 30 minutes, 30 seconds, with Noah Smith (30:42) and Jake Heavlow (30:51) in hot pursuit.

Christa Wagner, 36, of Baltimore was the first female across the line in 34:35. She was ninth overall, just one spot ahead of Erin Thompson (34:53).

Wagner, whose parents have a home in Rock Hall, also was running her first Flat Five.

“We’re very pleased to be back ‘in business’ and to see familiar faces along with many new ones,” race founder and director Dennis Herrmann said.

“Great pre-registered numbers, good competition up front, and many satisfied runners back in the field. Already thinking about next year!” Herrmann wrote in an email to the Kent County News.

Almost 100 runners registered ahead of time. Ninety-two competed, and all but four finished.

Race conditions were ideal at the 8 a.m. start on July 4 — air temperature of about 70 degrees, cloudless blue sky and just a hint of a breeze. The morning was still and quiet, broken up only by the chirping of birds and the sound of a lawnmower in the distance of the Municipal Building where runners took their mark.

Christophel is a rising junior at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he runs cross country and outdoor track (a sub-2 minute 800 meters).

A decorated runner at North Caroline High School in the mile and two miles (established the school record in the 3200 meters), Christophel learned about the Flat Five from Kent County High School cross country coach Henry Sabetti and Herrmann, who coached at KCHS for more than 40 years and is now a race official.

He met up again with Sabetti at the Chestertown Tea Party 5K at the end of May.

“I’m glad they asked me to come along,” Christophel said.

What was his impression of his first Flat Five?

“It felt great,” said Christophel, whose younger brothers Jeremiah, 19, and Isaiah, 17, also ran.

From the opening gun, Will Christophel was in a spirited battle with Smith and “the guy in the visor,” i.e. Heavlow. He trailed about 2½ miles in, pulled ahead, and then fell behind again when Smith surged to the front with a half-mile to go.

On the final turn, from Boundary Avenue back onto South Main Street, Christophel found another gear.

“I had a kick in the end ... that’s what I did in high school. That’s how I won a lot of races,” he said.

Smith, 15, was 12 seconds back.

“At the beginning, I was just trying to barely break 35 (minutes),” he said, “and I just kept with him” (Christophel).

Smith is a rising high school sophomore from near Nashville, Tennessee where he is a triple-threat in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

Smith’s mother Stephanie Calder grew up in Worton, and they were visiting family in the area.

He learned about the race the same way as the Christophel brothers, by word of mouth.

Wagner was an accomplished runner in high school and Oberlin College in Ohio, where she specialized in the 800, 400 and 4x400 relay.

She has a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular medicine, and currently works for a non-profit in support of medical education.

She said the weather was great and the race had a “good vibe.”

The Flat Five, which Herrmann founded in 1982, initially was a 5-miler, but in 2014 the course was shortened when Herrmann moved the finish line from the center of town to alleviate the traffic tie-up that was becoming common as the race grew in popularity.

Charlie Scales, then a teenager, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania established the “new” course record of 26:58 in 2016. Natasha Bliss of San Diego, California set the women’s record of 32:04 in 2015.

Herrmann, now retired after decades of teaching and coaching at Kent County High School, said it is heartwarming to reconnect with his former students and the regulars who return year after year.

Among those who keep coming back is Jim Reid of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who has a second home in Rock Hall. He won three Flat Fives in a row, 2017, ’18 and ’19, after his first victory in 2013.

Everyone seems to like the volunteer-run event that provides a safe and competitive course, a very reasonable entry fee of $15, and an old-fashioned leader board where runners’ names are posted with thumbtacks.

It works.

As the overall winners, Christophel and Wagner each received sports bags with the Rock Hall Flat Five insignia. The first-, second- and third-place finishers in various age groups received gift certificates from Java Rock coffeehouse.

All runners received a commemorative T-shirt with a logo designed by KCHS track alumna and very talented artist Joella Cooper.

Java Rock coffeehouse and the Town of Rock Hall sponsor the race.

Next year, barring any unforeseen hiccups, will be the 40th anniversary of the Flat Five.

“Let’s hit that and bring more people,” Christophel said as he collected his prize.

Prize-winners are listed here.

Overall male: Will Christophel, 30:30.

Overall female: Christa Wagner, 34:35.

Junior male, under 20: Noah Smith, 30:42, second; Isaiah Christophel, 37:39; and Jeremiah Christophel, 40:46.

Junior female, under 20: Claire Padula, 41:35.

Open men, 20 to 35: Jake Heavlow, 30:51, third; Jack Dodsworth, 31:52, fourth; and Jim Heavlow, 35:50.

Open women, 20 to 35: Erin Thompson, 34:53, 10th; Brooke Skinner, 38:51; and Rachael Huebler, 41:34.

Submaster men, 36 to 49: James Sands, 32:06, fifth; Cory Zwerien, 32:39, sixth; and Noah Wood, 33:05, seventh.

Submaster women, 36 to 49: Brandi Bliss, 39:58; Amanda Parks, 41:25; and Jessica Sharp, 44:55.

Master men, 50 and older: Jim Reid, 34:29, eighth; Dallas Defibaugh, 37:40; and Antonio Vela, 38:30.

Master women, 50 and older: Julie Graham, 45:37; Elizabeth Snyder, 47:51; and Brenda Ewing, 48:20.