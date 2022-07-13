ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hall, MD

1st time the charm for Christophel, Wagner in Flat Five debut

By TRISH McGEE pmcgee@thekentcountynews.com
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crNKU_0gejQAfa00
Flat Five winner Will Christophel, 20, crosses the finish line and passes race founder and director Dennis Herrmann in the 39th edition of the race Monday, July 4. Christophel, a graduate of North Caroline High School, stopped the timer in 30 minutes, 30 seconds. PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

ROCK HALL — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Flat Five — one of the signature events of Rock Hall’s extended Independence Day celebration — returned in 2022 with one of the most competitive fields in recent memory.

Will Christophel, 20, of Greensboro outkicked two challengers over the final 200 yards to win his Flat Five debut.

Christophel stopped the timer in 30 minutes, 30 seconds, with Noah Smith (30:42) and Jake Heavlow (30:51) in hot pursuit.

Christa Wagner, 36, of Baltimore was the first female across the line in 34:35. She was ninth overall, just one spot ahead of Erin Thompson (34:53).

Wagner, whose parents have a home in Rock Hall, also was running her first Flat Five.

“We’re very pleased to be back ‘in business’ and to see familiar faces along with many new ones,” race founder and director Dennis Herrmann said.

“Great pre-registered numbers, good competition up front, and many satisfied runners back in the field. Already thinking about next year!” Herrmann wrote in an email to the Kent County News.

Almost 100 runners registered ahead of time. Ninety-two competed, and all but four finished.

Race conditions were ideal at the 8 a.m. start on July 4 — air temperature of about 70 degrees, cloudless blue sky and just a hint of a breeze. The morning was still and quiet, broken up only by the chirping of birds and the sound of a lawnmower in the distance of the Municipal Building where runners took their mark.

Christophel is a rising junior at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he runs cross country and outdoor track (a sub-2 minute 800 meters).

A decorated runner at North Caroline High School in the mile and two miles (established the school record in the 3200 meters), Christophel learned about the Flat Five from Kent County High School cross country coach Henry Sabetti and Herrmann, who coached at KCHS for more than 40 years and is now a race official.

He met up again with Sabetti at the Chestertown Tea Party 5K at the end of May.

“I’m glad they asked me to come along,” Christophel said.

What was his impression of his first Flat Five?

“It felt great,” said Christophel, whose younger brothers Jeremiah, 19, and Isaiah, 17, also ran.

From the opening gun, Will Christophel was in a spirited battle with Smith and “the guy in the visor,” i.e. Heavlow. He trailed about 2½ miles in, pulled ahead, and then fell behind again when Smith surged to the front with a half-mile to go.

On the final turn, from Boundary Avenue back onto South Main Street, Christophel found another gear.

“I had a kick in the end ... that’s what I did in high school. That’s how I won a lot of races,” he said.

Smith, 15, was 12 seconds back.

“At the beginning, I was just trying to barely break 35 (minutes),” he said, “and I just kept with him” (Christophel).

Smith is a rising high school sophomore from near Nashville, Tennessee where he is a triple-threat in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

Smith’s mother Stephanie Calder grew up in Worton, and they were visiting family in the area.

He learned about the race the same way as the Christophel brothers, by word of mouth.

Wagner was an accomplished runner in high school and Oberlin College in Ohio, where she specialized in the 800, 400 and 4x400 relay.

She has a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular medicine, and currently works for a non-profit in support of medical education.

She said the weather was great and the race had a “good vibe.”

The Flat Five, which Herrmann founded in 1982, initially was a 5-miler, but in 2014 the course was shortened when Herrmann moved the finish line from the center of town to alleviate the traffic tie-up that was becoming common as the race grew in popularity.

Charlie Scales, then a teenager, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania established the “new” course record of 26:58 in 2016. Natasha Bliss of San Diego, California set the women’s record of 32:04 in 2015.

Herrmann, now retired after decades of teaching and coaching at Kent County High School, said it is heartwarming to reconnect with his former students and the regulars who return year after year.

Among those who keep coming back is Jim Reid of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who has a second home in Rock Hall. He won three Flat Fives in a row, 2017, ’18 and ’19, after his first victory in 2013.

Everyone seems to like the volunteer-run event that provides a safe and competitive course, a very reasonable entry fee of $15, and an old-fashioned leader board where runners’ names are posted with thumbtacks.

It works.

As the overall winners, Christophel and Wagner each received sports bags with the Rock Hall Flat Five insignia. The first-, second- and third-place finishers in various age groups received gift certificates from Java Rock coffeehouse.

All runners received a commemorative T-shirt with a logo designed by KCHS track alumna and very talented artist Joella Cooper.

Java Rock coffeehouse and the Town of Rock Hall sponsor the race.

Next year, barring any unforeseen hiccups, will be the 40th anniversary of the Flat Five.

“Let’s hit that and bring more people,” Christophel said as he collected his prize.

Prize-winners are listed here.

Overall male: Will Christophel, 30:30.

Overall female: Christa Wagner, 34:35.

Junior male, under 20: Noah Smith, 30:42, second; Isaiah Christophel, 37:39; and Jeremiah Christophel, 40:46.

Junior female, under 20: Claire Padula, 41:35.

Open men, 20 to 35: Jake Heavlow, 30:51, third; Jack Dodsworth, 31:52, fourth; and Jim Heavlow, 35:50.

Open women, 20 to 35: Erin Thompson, 34:53, 10th; Brooke Skinner, 38:51; and Rachael Huebler, 41:34.

Submaster men, 36 to 49: James Sands, 32:06, fifth; Cory Zwerien, 32:39, sixth; and Noah Wood, 33:05, seventh.

Submaster women, 36 to 49: Brandi Bliss, 39:58; Amanda Parks, 41:25; and Jessica Sharp, 44:55.

Master men, 50 and older: Jim Reid, 34:29, eighth; Dallas Defibaugh, 37:40; and Antonio Vela, 38:30.

Master women, 50 and older: Julie Graham, 45:37; Elizabeth Snyder, 47:51; and Brenda Ewing, 48:20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Ice Cream Made in Maryland

One of the best parts of warm summer weather is getting to cool off with a cone or cup of ice cream. This Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. In fact, all of July is National Ice Cream Month. In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Month,...
LAUREL, MD
Katie Cherrix

How to Eat Like a Local in Salisbury, Maryland

A mid-size college town, the city of Salisbury, Maryland has no shortage of places to eat. Working professionals, college students, and lifelong residents enjoy a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Salisbury isn't as much of a tourist destination as other cities in Maryland, but if you find yourself in the area, here are a few places locals love visiting at meal time.
SALISBURY, MD
sportstravelmagazine.com

Ripken Baseball Returns Home to Aberdeen, While Eyeing Further Expansion

When Cal Ripken Jr. and Bill Ripken started running youth baseball camps and clinics two decades ago, the mission was simple: Pass on the teachings of how to play baseball that their father, Cal Sr., instilled in them. The two Major League Baseball veterans are baseball lifers. Cal Jr. became...
ABERDEEN, MD
whatsupmag.com

Celebrate African American Heritage at Legacy Day

Legacy Day is a festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County, MD. The first Legacy Day was held to honor a community businessman and icon, Charles Graves, owner of the famous Uptown Club in Chestertown. Mr. Graves, affectionately known as “Charlie”, operated the Uptown Club, a night spot that brought some of the hottest acts in popular music to Chestertown from the late 1940s to 1988. The Uptown Club was Kent County’s stop on the legendary “chittlin’ circuit”, bringing notable black entertainers such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Etta James, Little Richard…and many more.
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
Kent County, MD
Sports
State
California State
County
Kent County, MD
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
State
Ohio State
City
Rock Hall, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Atlas Obscura

'The Walking Man'

Known in his neighborhood of Annapolis as “The Walking Man,” Carlester Smith helped keep West Street clean by picking up trash on his daily walks for many years and greeted all passersby. Annapolis artists painted a mural on the wall of Pinky’s West Street Liquors in his honor before he passed away in March of 2021.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Julie Graham
Person
Jim Reid
foxbaltimore.com

Stormy start to weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. July 16 — Humidity and storms return to Maryland this weekend. Saturday starts mostly cloudy with highs in the humid mid 80s with scattered storms arriving in the afternoon. Storms develop around 2 p.m. and continue through sunset. This means some storms could...
BALTIMORE, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

9 Must-Try Baltimore Burger Restaurants | Best Burgers in Baltimore

Looking for the best burgers in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place!. Baltimore is the major city in Maryland, with over 576,864 residents in 2022. Proclaimed as an independent city by the Constitution of Maryland in 1851, today, it remains the largest independent city in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

More Schools In Baltimore Closed Following Storm Damage

The severe damage caused by storms that tore through Maryland earlier this week continue to close schools throughout Baltimore County, officials say. The storms ripped through the Baltimore area on Tuesday, July 12, and caused severe damage including downed trees and extended power outages. Daily Voice previously reported on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fives#Flat Five#The Kent County News
coolprogeny.com

Learn Parts of a Plane During Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s Family Fun Day!

Think you know the parts of an aircraft? Test your knowledge during the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s Family Fun Day on July 16th!. As a family, discover the parts of a plane as you assemble a model of an airliner, make a popsicle stick airplane, practice take-offs and landings on our airport play table, and visit their real aircraft at the flight line and identify parts of the air craft. Kids can participate in an activity demonstrating how airport ramp agents guide planes into and out of their assigned gates and even practice 15 signals used by ramp agents to communicate to pilots on the ground using real wands. They’ll be able to put those newfound skills to work by using signals in a simulated landing activity with a model plane.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy

BALTIMORE -- In this week's edition of Furever Home, we get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved dog who seems to get along with just about everyone.His foster family says Oliver has befriended other dogs, chickens and even a cat. They continue to dote on him while he awaits a family to make him part of their loving home.Oliver is available for adoption through Tru Rescue. If you would like to learn more, visit the organization's website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Former Navy Football Player Pens Tribute to Bay Dale Drive

A Memphis recording artist has penned a song featuring some familiar geography along the Annapolis waterfront. Former Navy football player Chris Nurthen wrote Bay Dale about a special neighborhood that became a haven for him to get away from the rigors of Naval Academy life. We talked with Nurthen about...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Local Killed Crossing 50 Bridge

OCEAN CITY — A local man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday attempting to cross the Route 50 Bridge. Around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the Route 50 Bridge for a reported single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was attempting to cross both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the bridge from the westbound pedestrian walkway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
331
Followers
511
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy