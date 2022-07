A GoFundMe online fundraiser has collected more than $10,000 for a Flower Mound woman recovering from injuries suffered in a recent shark attack in Florida. Lindsay Bruns, 35, was on a family vacation with her husband and two daughters in the Florida Keys when, on June 29, she was attacked by a large shark while swimming, according to the GoFundMe. Her husband, Luke, got Lindsay back into the boat and saw that her right leg was mangled and she was losing a lot of blood.

