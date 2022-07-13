ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Louisiana Tech land baseball transfers Hector, Drost

crescentcitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech head coach Lane Burroughs and his coaching staff announced two transfers this week that will join the Bulldogs in the 2023 season. The first addition to the 2023 roster is Rawley Hector who transfers in after one season at Texas A&M. Hector, a native of Van...

crescentcitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

1990 title trophy returned to RHS Field House

Be it mystery solved or misunderstanding rectified, the 1990 Ruston High School’s Class 4A Louisiana state championship football trophy has been found. All because it was hiding in plain sight. And it was during a visit to the Louisiana Sports Museum in Natchitoches last Friday that Assistant Superintendent of...
RUSTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Local promoted on ULM’s coaching staff

Jessica Barber has been promoted to the University of Louisiana at Monroe women’s basketball’s associate head coach. “When you really think about it, it still blows me away a little bit,” Barber said. “When I got into coaching, I just wanted to coach and impact kids’ lives. Moving to the collegiate level, it’s just so surreal. I’m just a kid from Hackley. We’ve only had a few kids from there get to play in college much less coach in college. No matter what job I do, even when I was at Karr, there was so much of Washington Parish watching every move that you make, that you want to make them proud. When it reached social media, it just meant a lot to me that I’ve got my hometown cheering for me. When the conversation happened about the promotion, it didn’t really hit me until it was announced and I read it. I was blown away by the gesture and the trust that someone would have in you to give you that position,” Barber said.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Family with Union Parish connection endows Louisiana 4-H with $100,000 scholarship fund

A $100,000 scholarship has been given to support Louisiana 4-H, making it the largest endowed scholarship in the history of the organization. The Dr. Joel Lafayette Fletcher Jr. 4-H Scholarship is funded by Fletcher’s grandson, Paul D. Nevels, a class of 1972 LSU graduate, to honor the legacy of his grandfather — a legacy that includes a life-long dedication to student success and personal growth.
UNION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
College Sports
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
KNOE TV8

Legends of the Fall: Naming Neville’s Elite Eleven

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville High School has never been shy of talent on the gridiron, winning 12 State Championship titles and generating 126 All-State players. With the help of Neville insiders, this is the list of the elite 11.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Those who knew Buddy Davis, loved Buddy Davis

Wednesday was the third anniversary of Buddy Davis’ passing. The Lincoln Parish Journal thought no better way to remember him than have three of our writers each provide a glimpse into what Buddy meant to them and their lives and careers. Enjoy. _______________________________________. By T. Scott Boatright. It never...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3rd Annual Barrels for Mom Barrel Race Begins in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE LA, (KTVE/KARD) – A rodeo event, barrel racing pits competitors against the clock to navigate a cloverleaf pattern with their horse as fast as possible. Friday night in Farmerville, D’Arbonne Range Riders hold their third annual Barrel for Mom Barrel Race a chance that puts lifelong riders up against newcomers for a chance to compete.
FARMERVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#College Baseball#Bulldogs#Texas A M#Usa National Team#La Tech#Lsu#Barbe High School
lincolnparishjournal.com

Body of missing man found

A former Ruston resident who was reported missing from his West Monroe home June 19 has been found dead. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe Tuesday evening.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNOE TV8

New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe. They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street. The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Monroe announces Back to School Supply Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will begin their Back to School Supply Drive. Everyone is welcome to participate in the supply drive and can drop off supplies at the following locations: Monroe Fire Stations The Monroe Police Department Public Safety Center Monroe City Hall All supplies will be […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Rayville man arrested as suspect in Delhi murder

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - In an update given by Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Johntavious Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Quattrous Jones. LSP said that sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of Jones. Sledge was arrested and booked into Richland Parish Detention Center. He is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.
DELHI, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston family involved in fatal car crash on July 4th

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last week, a Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, killing a mother and son and injuring the father and eight-month-old daughter, and the community has rallied to help show support for the family. Dr. Daniel Huey, 41, and his wife, 38-year-old Beth Huey, along […]
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Disturbance leads to 3 arrests, including 1 for attempted murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A disturbance in a Natchitoches store led to three arrests, including one for attempted second-degree murder. Police were summoned to the business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue about 1:14 p.m. Friday, July 15. While officers were heading there, they were notified by police...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Big infrastructure improvements are on the way in Bastrop. The city is receiving a $1 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate Bastrop’s water and sewer infrastructure. “It means a lot to the quality of life for the citizens of Bastrop,” Mayor Betty Alford-Olive...
BASTROP, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy