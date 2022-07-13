ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix Employee Recognized for Rescue Efforts After Vehicle Crash

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 3 days ago

When two vehicles crashed near his workplace on U.S. 92, Publix employee Glenn Chancey helped control the flames...

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

