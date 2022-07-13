Publix Employee Recognized for Rescue Efforts After Vehicle Crash

A man was found dead in his car after crashing into a ditch Thursday behind the Key West Market in Kissimmee according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday about an unresponsive man who was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch behind the Key West Market at 2331 Old Dixie Hwy. in Kissimmee.

