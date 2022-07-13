458 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority released its biweekly COVID-19 report Thursday. It shows an increase in cases and hospitalizations, but a slight decrease in virus-related deaths. Between June 26th and July 8th, the state’s test positivity rate was up from 13 percent to over 15 percent.
This week would have marked the 100th birthday of a man who did so much for the state of Oregon that it’s hard to cover it all. The late Mark Hatfield won statewide elections 8 times…becoming Secretary of State, Governor, and a U.S. Senator for 30 years. Before...
(Medford, OR) — An Oregon man who was using his plane to fly marijuana across the country and tried to hire a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate has been sentenced to prison. Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old John Larson used his plane to distribute marijuana across the country. When Larson started looking for a hitman to kill another drug trafficker, an undercover FBI agent posed as the hitman. When Larson offered to pay 20-thousand dollars for the job he was arrested. Agents also seized Larson’s plane, 100-thousand dollars in cash and processed marijuana. Larson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores. It was not immediately...
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and ranting about an impending revolution has pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington said Caleb Chapman disabled the...
(Hazel Dell, Wash) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Friday evening in Hazel Dell. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies along with Clark County Fire District 6 and American Medical Response responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle injury collision at NE 99th street and NE 21st Place after 7:00 last night.
