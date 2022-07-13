ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

458 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – 458 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 63 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
EUGENE, OR
KXL

Man Sentenced For Marijuana Air Delivery

(Medford, OR) — An Oregon man who was using his plane to fly marijuana across the country and tried to hire a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate has been sentenced to prison. Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old John Larson used his plane to distribute marijuana across the country. When Larson started looking for a hitman to kill another drug trafficker, an undercover FBI agent posed as the hitman. When Larson offered to pay 20-thousand dollars for the job he was arrested. Agents also seized Larson’s plane, 100-thousand dollars in cash and processed marijuana. Larson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
KXL

Two Arrested In Deadly 7-Eleven Shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores. It was not immediately...
UPLAND, CA
KXL

Washington Man Pleads Guilty To Olympic National Park Incident

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and ranting about an impending revolution has pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system. The Seattle Times reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington said Caleb Chapman disabled the...
KXL

Fatal Motorcycle Versus SUV Collision In Hazel Dell

(Hazel Dell, Wash) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Friday evening in Hazel Dell. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies along with Clark County Fire District 6 and American Medical Response responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle injury collision at NE 99th street and NE 21st Place after 7:00 last night.
HAZEL DELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy